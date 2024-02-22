Roblox Nightlight is a horror resource-based survival game, where you have to collect Notes in a dark house with nothing but the Light (in-game candle/light source) you carry. You'll need Matches (in-game item) to keep this item lit. If your Light dims, then Beta (NPC) will turn into a monster and eliminate you instantly.

A Stranger's Home map is the only playable map in Roblox Nighlight. You can get some important tips required to master and survive longer below. This guide will also help you collect Notes and get more wins.

A Stranger's House Roblox Nightlight Guide

How to play Roblox Nightlight?

New players are advised to start a single-player match from the lobby instead of teaming up with other players. This way, they can learn more about the gameplay and quickly adapt to this title's late game. To start a single-player match, simply enter the 0/1 red blip and wait for a few seconds to teleport to A Stranger's House.

After a brief NPC interaction, a letter containing the details of a task will appear. Click the "Click here to close" button to spawn inside the dark house.

Explore the ground floor and search for Matches and Notes. You can also move certain furniture using the Interact button to find Coins and additional Notes. Go to the second floor using the stairs right in front of the main door and do the same to find all the Notes. Return to the front door to continue the story mode.

How to beat Roblox Nightlight

You must complete the scavenger hunt three times to escape the A Stranger's House map. Make sure to keep your candle running all the time, as once it extinguishes, you'll instantly lose the game.

If you are playing with others and one of them falls victim to Beta or the ghost, approach them with a full Light source (use a Match) and hold the Interact button to revive your teammate. Also, employ in-game voice or chat comms to interact with your team, as this can help you save Matches.

The third round will be tougher than the initial stages, as a black ghost will occasionally hunt you down. When this happens, hide inside the huge wooden cupboards scattered throughout the map.

Also, if you are struggling to find Notes, look around corners as well as behind doors and interactive objects. If you get lost inside the library, there is a ladder that you can use right attached in the middle of the room. Use it to reach the upper library section.

Roblox Nightlight Features and Tips

What can you buy from the Roblox Nightlight Shop?

The Shop in Nightlight is the place where you purchase Matches and Bigger Pockets. The Coins you collect while scavenging can be spent on two Start Matches for 250 Coins and Bigger Pockets (holds four Matches) for 275 Coins.

Gamepasses in Roblox Nightlight

Here are all the Gamepasses in Roblox Nightlight:

Midnight Light - 99 Robux

Strong Candle - 99 Robux

Trained Medic - 199 Robux

Tips to remember when playing Roblox Nightlight

Remember that you can only carry three Matches at a time. Hence, use them wisely. Most of the Notes can be found after thoroughly scavenging each room, you can sometimes even find two Notes in a single room.

Additionally, if you hear howling and see your screen turning black, quickly run to the nearest cupboard and hide inside it. Wait until your screen returns to normal before exiting the cupboard. This way, you can easily evade the ghost and survive longer.

Always keep one Match in hand as you can use it to return to the main door safely. If your Light extinguishes before reaching the door, and your avatar dies midway in the dark, then you'll lose all your progress, unless you have Revive.

FAQs on Roblox Nightlight

What is Hard Mode in Roblox Nightlight?

Hard Mode is the most difficult mode in Nightlight. After completing the scavenger hunt three times in Hard Mode, you will receive the following rewards:

2x Wins

Beta Candle (Wider Range)

Hard Mode Badge

How to choose Hard Mode in Nightlight?

Just walk inside the Hard Mode red blip to play Nightlight in the toughest difficulty.

What kind of Trophies can you get in Nightlight?

10, 25, 50, and 100 are the Trophies you can unlock in Nightlight.

