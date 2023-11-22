Everything you should know about gamepasses in Roblox Blox Fruits

Gamepasses in Roblox games grant buyers unique perks, in-game resources, and more. Blox Fruits, one of the most-played titles with a staggering 24.5 billion visits, is no different, as players, especially newer ones, require a lot of help at the start. That's when gamepasses come into play. You can purchase the required passes and reap the rewards in-game. These passes cost Robux based on their functionality and in-game benefits.

This article contains all the information you need about their price, uses, and more with respect to Blox Fruits.

There are currently six gamepasses in Roblox Blox Fruits

2x Money pass

The 2x Money pass, as the name hints, doubles your Beli income. It is very helpful for players struggling to earn money. New players should use it to grind a little and earn extra Beli. This way, you can purchase the finest Blox Fruits, weapons, and more in a short span of time.

You can purchase the 2x Money pass for 450 Robux from the store. Once you earn enough Beli, invest it wisely by purchasing the following Blox Fruits to become the best on the server:

Mammoth Fruit

Rocket Fruit (for beginners)

Dough Fruit

Dragon Fruit

Leopard Fruit

Buddha Fruit

Phoenix Fruit

2x Mastery pass

All the NPCs you slay will grant you double your weapon's XP. Adding this gamepass will help you level up your weapon's mastery level rapidly. The higher the weapon's level, the more damage you inflict. This pass applies to all the in-game weapons.

The cost of the 2x Mastery pass is 450 Robux in the store. Some of the top weapons in Roblox Blox Fruits are as follows:

Dark Blade

Twin Hooks

True Triple Katana

Shark Anchor

Acidum Gun

Serpent Bow

Kabucha

Dark Blade pass

Dark Blade pass is one of the best passes in Roblox Blox Fruits currently. This pass will reward the player with the infamous Dark Blade sword. There are two ways to obtain this weapon: the first one is to spend 1200 Robux, while the second one requires players to defeat the Mihawk Boss.

This Raid Boss will rarely appear in Indra fights, and even if you manage to defeat him, the sword has a very small drop chance. Most opt to purchase the gamepass just to get their hands on the Dark Blade.

Fruit Notifier pass

As the name suggests, this game pass helps you track Blox Fruits on the map. Pass holders are provided with the distance of any newly spawned Blox Fruit. The tracker stops if you collect the Blox Fruit or the fruit despawns.

If you are a trader, it is highly advised to purchase the Fruit Notifier, as you can find the rarest Blox Fruits without breaking a sweat. However, you must be willing to spend 2700 Robux to obtain this gamepass in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Fast Boats pass

Purchase the Fast Boats pass with 350 Robux to use two boats, Miracle and The Sentinel. These are the only Flying Boats in Roblox Blox Fruits, so purchasing this gamepass can be of great value if the pass is removed from the store.

The Sentinel has three seats and is one of the fastest boats in the entire game. The Miracle, on the other hand, only has two seats and is considerably slower. However, it is still a fast boat and can be used to complete challenging quests.

2x Boss Drops Pass

The drop chances are increased by 10% for all the NPCs you defeat on the server. This pass costs 350 Robux and is quite useful to increase the drop rate of rare rewards from fallen Bosses.