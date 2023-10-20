Roblox Blox Fruits Update 20: Scrolls, new weapons, and more 

Roblox Blox Fruits is based on the iconic One Piece anime/manga franchise. Boasting a whopping 22.6 billion visits, its average player count stands at 430K. Players can have their own marine/pirate sagas in the action-packed world of Blox Fruits. Additionally, they can consume a variety of Devil Fruits (Blox Fruits) to acquire special abilities.

The developers have unveiled a trailer showcasing the highly anticipated Blox Fruits Update 20. This new update is scheduled to launch on October 21 at 11 am EST/3 pm GMT.

The update introduces various new features, including Scrolls, a crafting system, weapons, ships, etc. Read on to discover the upcoming changes in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Everything you should know about Roblox Blox Fruits Update 20

Scrolls and crafting system

Scrolls are the newly introduced enchantment-based collectibles in Update 20. You can enchant your in-game weapons via Scrolls. To use it, you must go to the Dragon Talon Sage(NPC) and interact with him to either enchant your weaponry or craft a new Scroll. You will need materials for crafting Scrolls that can be obtained via drops in Special Events.

Currently, there are six types of Scrolls:

Blessed Scroll

Cursed Scroll

Legendary Scroll

Mythical Scroll

Rare Scroll

Common Scroll

Each Scroll offers different varieties of buffs, bonuses, and even cooldown reductions to your weapons and spells. This can enhance your damage output and help you defeat the strongest bosses and players roaming the server.

Shark Anchor (new weapon) and Sanguine Art (Fighting Style)

In the trailer, we also saw the new Shark Anchor scythe weapon, which has two abilities: Zyphoon Toss and Armor Breaker.

The former inflicts massive AOE damage and throws your enemy to any user-targeted cursor location. The latter delivers swift slashing damage and improves your character's mobility.

The Sanguine Art Fighting Style in the Roblox Blox Fruits Update 20 trailer displayed three types of spells: Bloodbane Drain, Scarlet Tear, and Devourer of Worlds.

Bloodbane Drain - The user will pounce on the enemy doing damage and knocking the enemy unit back

Scarlet Tear - Your character will claw the floor, damaging and knocking back enemies in the process

Devourer of Worlds - A dark tentacle will launch and strike your target. Following this, three small energy balls will appear near the target and deal damage. If the tentacle misses the target, a large energy ball will spawn and attack the nearest enemy.

Flying boat feature and new Blox Fruits

Players can now roam the seven seas of Roblox Blox Fruits using flying boats that are a part of the Update 20. Furthermore, two new Devil Fruits, the Mammoth and Sound Fruits, will be added.

Mammoth fruit is a Beast Blox Fruit, where you can transform into a mammoth during combat. However, the Sound Fruit's type is not known yet. The following abilities can be used after consuming the fruits:

Mammoth Fruit - Ancient Cutter, True Prehistoric Punt, Colossal Crusher, Transformation, and Stampede

Sound Fruit - Rhapsody Notes, Fortissimo, Symphonic Radiance, Glorious Harmony, and Tempo: Prestissimo

Additionally, you can expect various rewards like swords, guns, and Devil Fruits in the upcoming Roblox Blox Fruits Update 20.

Follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to learn about the latest news and updates.