5 best fighting styles in Roblox Blox Fruits

A plethora of anime-themed titles can be found in the Roblox metaverse. This category includes One Piece, the iconic anime and manga franchise that inspires numerous Roblox games.

However, out of all these games, Roblox Blox Fruits stood out as the best pirate-themed entry due to its immersive features and mechanics. The statement is supported by the game having amassed over 14.6 billion visits on the platform.

Players in the action-packed world of Roblox Blox Fruits are tasked with becoming elite fighters, either as pirates or marines. They can defeat other players and the strongest bosses with the help of Fighting Styles, Blox Fruits, and different types of weapons.

Beginners can use this article to learn about the best Fighting Styles. They can become the best fighters on the map using the styles featured below.

Electric Claw, God Human, Superhuman, and Sharkman Karate are the best fighting styles in Roblox Blox Fruits

1) Electric Claw

Players must talk to the Previous Hero, NPC, to engage in a quest to reach the Mansion. After completing the quest, they must return to the NPC and purchase the Electric Claw for 3,000,000 Beli and 5000 Fragments. Players will also get the "Raiton" title after securing the Fighting Style.

Electric Claw is infamous for its agility, attack speed, and high damage. Players with this Fighting Style will use it to earn XP and defeat opponents in PvP conflicts. Electric is arguably one of the best Fighting Styles in Roblox Blox Fruits as of this meta.

Features:

Thunderclap and Flash does a lot of damage and teleports users to their foes

Combos can be mastered and used to gain the upper hand in PvPs

Buddha or Dough Blox Fruits can be used along with the Electric Claw

2) God Human

God Human is widely used by those who like to control their enemies with stuns, knockbacks, and enhanced attack speed during fights. Interested players will need the following materials to unlock the God Human Fighting Style:

Fish Tail - 20

Magma Ore - 20

Dragon Scale - 10

Mystic Droplet - 10

After collecting the aforementioned items, find Ancient Monk, NPC, and purchase the Fighting Style for 5,000,000 Beli and 5000 Fragments from him. God Human is also the only style with four attack moves in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Features:

Sixth Realm Gun is one of the best attack moves in the game that knockbacks enemies and does a massive amount of damage

Dark, Ice, and Dough Blox Fruits can be put to good use with combos

One can easily dominate the server with this Fighting Style in their spell showcase

3) Dragon Talon

Dragon Talon is an empowered version of the Dragon Breath Fighting Style. Players must have 400+ mastery on Dragon Breath and spend 3,000,000 Beli and 5000 Fragments to unlock the Dragon Talon. They must purchase the Fighting Style from Uzoth, the NPC found on Haunted Castle island.

Players can use Dragon Talon in high-level PvP fights to defeat veterans on the server. With this Fighting Style, they can learn new combos and inflict the most damage.

Features:

Ember Annihilation does tremendous projectile damage, explosion, and leaves flames that do damage over time

Movesets of Dragon Talon are strong and effective in boss fights and PvP

400+ mastery in Dragon Breath required to purchase the Dragon Talon

4) Superhuman

Superhuman is the first version of Godhuman Fighting Style, specializing in knockbacks, stuns, and speed. Players must be willing to spend 3,000,000 Beli to acquire the Superhuman Fighting Style of the Martial Arts Master.

Light, Dough, and Ice Blox Fruits combos can be used with this Fighting Style. Those who have just reached the Second Sea can consider grinding the First and Second Sea with Superhuman to level up faster.

Features:

Conqueror Gun knocks back enemies

AOE damage of Thunder Clap

The Pole Sword can be used with Superhuman for combo attacks

5) Sharkman Karate

Roblox players must defeat the Tide Keeper boss and hand a Water Key to Daigrock, the Sharkman. The Fighting Style can be purchased for 2,500,000 Beli and 500 Fragments from the NPC.

All three attacking moves of Sharkman Karate inflict tremendous damage. Those who like to maintain their range against opponents can consider using Skarman Karate as their primary Fighting Style.

Features:

Amazing combo and damage potential

Great Sea Spear can be used crow control your enemies

M1 can be put to effective use when using auto-click

