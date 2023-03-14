5 best pets to own in Roblox Adopt Me! in 2023

Roblox Adopt Me! has garnered over 32 billion metaverse visits, making it the most-played title. This tremendous accomplishment was made possible by the frequent updates, special events, and soothing gameplay experience.

Players must adopt different types of pets and take care of them to progress in-game. They can also participate in special event challenges to unlock limited-edition pets and accessories. Robux and in-game resources can be spent to add new pets to their pet collection.

Some pets cost a fortune due to their design, rarity, and popularity. Interested readers can learn more about the best pets in Roblox Adopt Me! by scrolling down.

Shadow Dragon, Giraffe, Frost Dragon, Llama, and Monkey King are the best Roblox Adopt Me! pets in 2023

1) Shadow Dragon

Dragons are very popular among the Adopt Me! community as they are one of the best-looking pets in the game. Shadow Dragon made its debut in Adopt Me! during the 2019 Halloween special event.

As of today, Shadow Dragon is the most sort after pet in the entire game. The value of the pet is more than the Bat Dragon. If someone is willing to trade it, ensure the seller is legit before proceeding with the transaction.

Significant features:

Players who like a dark-themed pet will love the Shadow Dragon.

Shadow Breath trick is unlocked once the pet reaches its full growth.

Neon and Mega-Neon versions of Shadow Dragon are available.

2) Giraffe

The Giraffe is a limited-edition pet that was released in 2019. It was acquired from hatching the infamous Safari Egg, which is no longer available in-game.

Robloxians with the Safari Egg have a 3% chance of hatching the Giraffe. The egg cannot be purchased from the virtual shop, hence interested individuals must try out their luck in trading.

Significant features:

Neon and Mega Neon versions of Giraffe display bright colours.

Dance trick is unlocked after the pet's growth max out.

Giraffe is very valuable in the community market.

3) Frost Dragon

Frost Dragon's eyes have special ambient effects, and its body and wings have an ice motif. The pet received critical acclaim from the community when it was launched during the 2019 Christmas event.

This pet was purchasable for 1000 Robux during the event and is currently unavailable. Interested players are advised to find trusted sellers to purchase the Frost Dragon in Roblox Adopt Me!

Significant Features:

Frost Breath trick will be unlocked after the dragon grows up.

Dive is a custom trick that can be used after the pet reaches the post-teen age.

Neon and Mega Neon versions are glowy and alluring as it projects different colors.

4) Llama

Llama is a limited ultra-rare pet in Roblox Adopt Me! that is no longer available in-game. It was part of the Farm Egg update on November 12, 2019. Gamers had to purchase the egg for 750 in-game money to hatch the Llama pet, which had a hatch rate of 15%.

After the Farm Egg was removed from the virtual shop, players were forced to depend on trading to acquire the pet, which has a hatch rate of 7.5%. Llama is one of the most sought-after pets in the game due to its calm demeanor.

Significant features:

Mega Neon version has a neon-based chroma theme.

Two dance moves can be used as tricks once the pet reaches full growth.

Ears of the Neon Llama do not glow when players are riding.

5) Monkey King

Sun-Wukong, the fabled hero from the iconic Journey to the West, made his royal appearance in Roblox Adopt Me! during the Monkey Fairground special event.

Players had to unbox the Premium Monkey Box with 195 Robux to collect three Staff Ingredients and a normal Monkey to craft the Monkey King.

The Monkey King is adorned in gold and red themed armor, wields a small staff as his weapon, and wears a golden crown. The Premium Monkey Box is currently unavailable, and interested buyers must resort to trading to secure the pet.

Significant Features:

Trick 1 and Trick 2 are two tricks performed with the Monkey King's staff.

Mega Neon version has a chromatic hue to it.

Tricks of the Monkey King are fun to use.

Disclaimer: The topic is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

