10 best fruits to get in Roblox Blox Fruits

In the Roblox world of Blox Fruits, players' power and combat skills can be augmented with fruits. There are 34 Blox Fruits for gamers to get their hands on, each with its own distinctive special power. However, only a handful of these fruits are the most potent in the game's current meta.

The ten Blox Fruits listed below are the best in Roblox Blox Fruits as of November 2022:

Human: Buddha

Soul

Flame

Venom

Dough

Leopard

Rumble

Dragon

Dark

Shadow

Players can reign supreme on the server and become undefeatable in PvP battles with the aforementioned Blox Fruits. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the best Blox Fruits.

Disclaimer: The topic is subjective and is based on the writer's opinions.

Blox Fruits in Roblox Blox Fruits are based on Devil Fruits from the popular One Piece anime franchise

1) Human: Buddha Fruit

Human: Buddha or Buddha Fruit is considered one of the best Blox Fruits due to its notorious damage-reductive capabilities. Players can defeat the strongest bosses and complete the toughest raids with Buddha Fruit. Players will transform into giant Buddhas and inflict a lot of damage.

Price - $1,200,000 or 1,650 Robux

Type - Beast

Awaken the fruit for - 14,500 Fragments

Advantages:

Players are immune to water and water-based attacks. They can easily travel via sea using this fruit

Health Pool is increased

Two strong passives which do AOE damage

2) Soul Fruit

Soul Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the rarest fruits on the map. It has a 1% chance to be in stock and 0.76% to spawn randomly on the server. Every move from Soul Fruit does heavy AOE damage. Hence, players can use Soul Fruit for intense grinding and in PvP fights.

Price - $3,400,000 or 2,550 Robux

Type - Natural

Awaken the fruit for - No awakened form

Advantages:

Provides high damage to the users

Players can use the Z move and collect "Souls" from fallen enemies (Souls heal the users and can turn the tide of the battle)

Ability to summon "Buddies"

Buddies use toxic flowers, cursed trees, and candies to hurt foes passively, stun adversaries, and heal users, respectively.

3) Flame Fruit

Flame Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the cheapest and basic fruits available to players. As the name hints, users can do fire-based damage when they activate the spells of Flame Fruit. This fruit is extremely powerful compared to other basic fruits due to its damage and range potential.

Price - $250,000 or 550 Robux

Type - Logia (Elemental)

Awaken the fruit for - 14,500 Fragments

Advantages:

A perfect replacement for Light Fruit

Pretty easy to awaken the fruit and get the maximum out of it (Ideal for raids, PvPs, and boss fights)

All the spells have reduced cooldowns

4) Venom Fruit

Venom Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the, if not the deadliest, fruits in the game. The spell showcase of Venom Fruit revolves around causing poisonous damage to enemies. Players can also morph into a three-headed hydra and engage in nail-biting battles. Venom Fruit's passives are dangerous and can keep the strongest enemies at bay.

Price - $3,000,000 or 2,450 Robux

Type - Natural

Awaken the fruit for - No awakened form

Advantages:

Players can confidently engage in air and ground fights

Enemies' Observation (an ability that gives players improved vision) can be cut off with the Venom Fruit's passive

Users can easily use a variety of combos and eliminate the strongest players in PvP combat

Venom Fruits can also be used to grind in the First Sea. This allows new players to level up at a rapid pace quickly.

5) Dough Fruit

Dough Fruit was added to Roblox Blox Fruits in "Update 9." This fruit is well-known by the community for its strong passive ability. The passive allows players to stay immune to all physical attacks, making this fruit one of the best fruits in the entire game. The chance of Dough Fruit appearing in the in-game shop's stock is 1.4%. The spawn chance of Dough Fruit is 1.34%.

Price - $2,800,000 or 2,400 Robux

Type - Elemental

Awaken the fruit for - 18,500 Fragments

Advantages:

Users with Dough Fruit can fight against the most evasive enemies on the map

Players can happily start grinding on the map with the help of the fruit

Can eliminate a large number of enemies with a couple of spells

6) Leopard Fruit

Leopard Fruit is the rarest fruit to find in Roblox Blox Fruits. It has a 0.6% chance of appearing in the in-game shop's stock and a 0.25% probability of randomly spawning on the map. Users can transform into a leopard-human hybrid and become extremely agile and powerful. Leopard Fruit is the costliest Blox Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Price - 5,000,000 or 3,000 Robux

Type - Beast

Awaken the fruit for - No awakened version

Advantages:

Wielders can inflict heavy crowd-control damage

Players can use teleportation by pressing "C" and can outsmart their foes

Works great with Observation Haki

7) Rumble Fruit

Rumble Fruit is famous for its quick teleporting-based spells in Roblox Blox Fruits. Players can easily dodge stuns and damage-inducing spells if they have consumed Rumble Fruit. Rumble Fruit users also have stun-based spells and are immune to all physical and elemental attacks.

Price - $2,100,000 or 2,100 Robux

Type - Elemental

Awaken the fruit for - 19,500 Fragments

Advantages:

Players can inflict AOE stuns and damage due to the fruit's crowd-control spells

Very easy to grind with, users can become quite influential on the server

Every spell except Sky Judgement and Sky Beam breaks the enemies' Observation

8) Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits is the second most expensive fruit in the game. Players must fill the "Fury Meter" to transform into a huge dragon. Users gain damage reduction in the dragon form and can inflict tremendous damage on their foes.

Price - $3,500,000 or 2,600 Robux

Type - Beast

Awaken the fruit for - Cannot be awakened

Advantages:

High mobility and very useful in PvPs

Pretty easy to aim and hit the enemies due to a large hitbox

Perfect for ground combats

9) Dark Fruit

Dark Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits is mainly equipped for PvP fights. However, users can also use it in boss fights due to its combo-based moveset. Players can easily find Dark Fruit on the map and get the maximum benefits from the Blox Fruit.

Price - $500,000 or 950 Robux

Type - Elemental

Awaken the fruit for - 14,500 Fragments

Advantages:

Stun-based damage and spells can help players overpower their foes

Perfect fruit for sword and gun mains as they can induce massive damage in a short time

Users can easily kite the toughest bosses with Black Hole and Dark Rocks

10) Shadow Fruit

The spell showcase of Shadow Fruit is themed around inflicting colossal damage. Players can equip this Blox Fruit when they want to eliminate their foes more quickly. After consuming the Shadow Fruit, users will be surrounded by a shadow aura. The size of the aura is determined by the "Umbra Meter."

Umbrage can prevent enemies from healing. Furthermore, Somber Rebellion, Nightmare Leech, and Corvus Torment can break their Observation in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Price - $2,900,000 or 2,425 Robux

Type - Natural

Awaken the fruit for - Cannot be awakened

Advantages:

Every spell does damage (can be used for raids, boss fights, and PvPs)

Combo-based attacks can eliminate the strongest adversaries with ease (requires training to master the combos)

Quite easy to obtain the fruit

What is your favorite fruit in Blox Fruits? Let us know in the comments section below!

