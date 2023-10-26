 14 costliest Blox Fruits in Roblox Blox Fruits 

Roblox Blox Fruits is the most-played anime-based game in the metaverse, where the gameplay is based on the iconic One Piece franchise. Robloxians can play as Marines (in-game class) or Pirates and engage in various quests to earn Beli and other resources.

Blox Fruits (Devil Fruits) can be consumed to earn myriad special abilities. Players can also use these fruits to dominate PvP bouts and finish off the most formidable bosses roaming the map.

The strongest Blox Fruits cost a lot of resources; that's why players tend to spend Robux to acquire them. The following are the fruits that are above 2000 Robux in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Leopard Fruit, Dragon Fruit, Spirit Fruit, and 11 other fruits cost more than 2000 Robux in Roblox Blox Fruits

1) Leopard Fruit

Leopard Fruit is a Beast fruit of the Mythical type in Roblox Blox Fruits. It was released in Update 17 Part 3.

It is currently the most expensive fruit in the game as it costs a whopping 5,000,000 Beli or 3000 Robux.

You can transform into a leopard after consuming the Leopard Fruit, but in this mode, you won't be able to wield weapons and fighting styles. However, your movement speed will increase, and you will be granted an additional jump boost.

Significant features:

Lava immune

Your M1 attacks can stun your targets

Body Flicker can help you evade and knockback your enemies

2) Dragon Fruit

Dragon Fruit is another Mythical-based Beast fruit that costs 3,500,000 Beli in Roblox Blox Fruits. Alternatively, you can spend 2,600 Robux to obtain the Dragon Fruit from the dealer.

This fruit can transform you into a dragon, allowing you to dish out a lot of raw damage to your enemies. Additionally, you will gain 62% damage resistance after becoming a dragon. Dragon Flight will give you wings and allow you to fly over the map.

Significant features:

Fly through colorful hoops to change the color of the wings

Fill your Fury Meter to transform into a dragon

Heatwave Beam knocks back enemies

3) Spirit Fruit

Spirit Fruit is a Natural fruit of the Mythical category in Roblox Blox Fruits. This one costs 3,400,000 Beli or 2,550 Robux. Players who prefer doing AOE damage can happily purchase this.

You can summon two NPCs, Angel, and Demon, that can cast defensive and offensive abilities. Angel can heal and give you movement speed, whereas Demon's movesets revolve around doing damage.

Significant features:

The healing range is very good

End of Times can stun and inflict damage

Toad can bring your enemy closer

4) Control Fruit

This fruit made its debut in the game during Update 11 and is of the Natural type in Roblox Blox Fruits that costs 3,200,000 Beli or 2,500 Robux. Control Fruit requires a high mastery level to unlock its full potential.

You can use Teleport (ability) to outplay your enemies and avoid getting killed. Furthermore, you can levitate objects and throw them at your targets.

Significant features:

Gamma Rush damages everyone inside your Control Area

Keep training to master the abilities of this fruit

Low cooldown on the Levitate ability

5) Venom Fruit

Venom Fruit belongs to the Natural type in Roblox Blox Fruits that is renowned for its damage output and grinding capabilities. This fruit costs 3,000,000 Beli, or you can spend 2,450 Robux.

This fruit has one of the strongest passives in the game, as enemies within a certain range from your character will be affected by poison that does damage over time.

Also, keep an eye on the Fury Meter to transform into a three-headed dragon.

Significant features:

Perfect for grinding in First and Second Sea

You can stack damage with your moveset

Perfect to use in PvP matches in this meta

6) Shadow Fruit

Shadow Fruit is another Paramecia (Natural) type Devil Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruit that costs 2,425 Robux or 2,900,000 Beli. You must fill the Umbra Meter to deal the maximum damage with this fruit.

Umbrage turns you into a swarm of bats that flies at a medium speed and dishes out damage when you touch enemies.

Significant features:

Amazing combos

Pair it with Yama (sword) to increase your damage

Corvus Torment can be used to eliminate the strongest enemies

7) Dough Fruit

Dough Fruit is an Elemental type fruit that costs 2,800,000 Beli or 2,400 Robux in Roblox Blox Fruits.

You can unlock Dough Raid by trading God's Chalice and 10 Conjured Cocoas for Sweet Chalice and Sweet Crafter. After obtaining these items, talk to drip_mama on the Cake Island to start the quest. Upon completion, you can participate in Dough Raids.

Elemental Reflex (passive) makes you immune to incoming physical damage. You will need 15,000 Fragments to awaken the Dough Fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Significant features:

Good for PvP fights

Mobility when using the moveset

You can combo the strongest enemies to death

8) Mammoth Fruit

Mammoth Fruit is the latest Zoan (Beast) fruit in the game that was released in Update 20. As the name suggests, you can transform into a huge mammoth and inflict a tremendous amount of damage on your foes.

This fruit can also do AOE damage and is currently the best Beast fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits.

You must spend 2,700,000 Beli or 2,350 Robux to acquire the Mammoth Fruit.

Significant features:

Prehistoric Jump does a small AOE damage when you land

Colossal Crusher charges forward and does smash damage

Use it for grinding before the devs nerf the fruit

9) Gravity Fruit

You must be willing to spend 2,500,000 Beli or 2,300 Robux to add the Gravity Fruit to your inventory. That said, this fruit's abilities are of Natural type and deal decent AOE damage.

Additionally, the Gravity Fruit is the cheapest Mythical fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits. You can fly around the map or during engagements using Boulder Flight.

Significant features:

All your abilities can break Instinct

Newbies are not advised to use this fruit as it can be hard to grasp the mechanics

Meteros Rain can be controlled

10) Blizzard Fruit

This fruit is of the Legendary type based on the Elemental type that costs around 2,400,000 Beli or 2,250 Robux. The movesets obtained from this fruit are perfect for PvP bouts.

This fruit also has Elemental Reflex as a passive that can help you avoid receiving physical damage from auraless players and weak NPCs. Snowflake Shurikens explode on impact and deal heavy damage to your enemies.

Significant features:

Low cooldowns

A lot of stuns

Good AOE damage

11) Paw Fruit

Paw is a Legendary fruit that will cost 2,300,000 Beli or 2,200 Robux from the fruit dealer. Self Repel can be used to dash to a specific spot and deal damage if enemies are caught in the way.

Additionally, Paw Nuke does AOE damage and breaks your target's Instinct. Thus, the moveset of this fruit has a long range; hence, you can dish out damage from a distance.

Significant features:

Paw Barrage produces fast projectiles and does insane damage when all the projectiles are hit

Torture does tick damage

Combos can be mastered

12) Rumble Fruit

This fruit is of the Elemental type and can be bought from the dealer for 2,100,000 Beli or 2,100 Robux. Its moveset is infamous for stuns and high damage potential.

Rumble Fruit also grants users with Elemental Reflex that keeps them immune from physical damage. What's more, you can deal a decent amount of AOE damage.

Significant features:

Lightning Dash has a low cooldown (spam it in dire situations)

Third most expensive Elemental fruit in Roblox Blox Fruits

Long stuns

13) Portal Fruit

This fruit is of the Legendary type and can be bought from the dealer for 1,900,000 Beli or 2000 Robux. You can use it to teleport to any location via portals on the vast Roblox Blox Fruits map; hence, use it for fast travel to search for Blox Fruits and escape hunters.

This fruit is for peaceful players who want to actively avoid fights. Having said that, you can also do mini-stuns with the moveset of Portal Fruit.

Significant features:

Dimensional Rift creates a separate world that pulls enemies inside

Very fun to use this fruit's abilities

You can also chase enemies using portals

14) Phoenix Fruit

You can transform into a phoenix using this fruit, however, the transformation consumes 10 energy every 1.5 seconds. This Beast fruit costs 1,800,000 Beli or 2000 Robux in Roblox Blox Fruits.

Additionally, you can use Regeneration Flames to heal yourself and your allies. Cannon does knockback damage and can help you kite enemies.

Significant features:

Use the abilities at the right time and heal if your HP is low

Fast Kick has a short cooldown

You will be difficult to kill once you master the moveset

Follow Sportkeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest news and updates in the metaverse.