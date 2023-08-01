Roblox Blox Fruits codes: Free XP boosts and resets 

Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the most successful One Piece-based titles on the metaverse. Players can become feared pirates or law-abiding marines in the action-packed world of Blox Fruits. They can also consume Devil Fruits to increase their power and influence on the map.

Individuals can also participate in challenging quests and duels to earn in-game resources and other rewards. Players struggling to level up can use the promo codes featured in this article. These codes are simple to use and offer players free boosters and stat resets.

Active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

STAFFBATTLE – Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost (Latest) .

– Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost . ADMIN_STRENGTH – Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost (Latest) .

– Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost . DRAGONABUSE – Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost.

– Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost. JULYUPDATE_RESET – Redeem code for a Stat Reset.

– Redeem code for a Stat Reset. NOOB2PRO – Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost.

– Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost. CINCODEMAYO_BOOST – Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost.

– Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost. CODE_SERVICIO – Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost.

– Redeem code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost. 15B_BESTBROTHERS – Redeem code for a 60-minute 2x XP Boost.

– Redeem code for a 60-minute 2x XP Boost. DEVSCOOKING – Redeem the code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost.

– Redeem the code for a 20-minute 2x XP Boost. NOOB_REFUND – Redeem the code to reset your stats.

– Redeem the code to reset your stats. TY_FOR_WATCHING – Redeem the code for a 2x EXP Boost for 20 Minutes.

– Redeem the code for a 2x EXP Boost for 20 Minutes. GAMER_ROBOT_1M – Redeem the code for a 2x EXP Boost that lasts 1.5 hours.

– Redeem the code for a 2x EXP Boost that lasts 1.5 hours. Sub2CaptainMaui – Redeem code for 2x XP.

– Redeem code for 2x XP. KittGaming – Redeem code for 2x XP.

– Redeem code for 2x XP. Enyu_is_Pro – Redeem code for 2x XP.

– Redeem code for 2x XP. Sub2Fer999 – Redeem code for 2x XP.

– Redeem code for 2x XP. Bluxxy – Redeem code for 2x XP.

– Redeem code for 2x XP. JCWK – Redeem code for 2x XP.

– Redeem code for 2x XP. Magicbus – Redeem code for 2x XP.

– Redeem code for 2x XP. Starcodeheo – Redeem code for 2x XP.

– Redeem code for 2x XP. fudd10_v2 – Redeem code for $2 Beli.

– Redeem code for $2 Beli. SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 – Redeem the code to reset your stats.

– Redeem the code to reset your stats. SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. Sub2OfficialNoobie – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. FUDD10 – Redeem code for $1 Beli.

– Redeem code for $1 Beli. BIGNEWS – Redeem code for an In-Game Title.

– Redeem code for an In-Game Title. THEGREATACE – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. SUB2NOOBMASTER123 – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. SUB2UNCLEKIZARU – Redeem the code to reset your stats.

– Redeem the code to reset your stats. Sub2Daigrock – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. Axiore – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. TantaiGaming – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. STRAWHATMAINE – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

Players are advised to redeem the old active codes with haste, as they will expire soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

Unfortunately, many old codes in Roblox Blox Fruits have gone inactive. You can expect new codes during in-game events, updates, and collaborations.

15B_BESTBROTHERS – Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x EXP Boost.

– Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x EXP Boost. CODE_SERVICIO – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost.

– Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost. NOOB_REFUND – Redeem for a free Stat Reset.

– Redeem for a free Stat Reset. ADMINGIVEAWAY – Redeem for 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes.

– Redeem for 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes. SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET – Redeem to reset your attributes.

– Redeem to reset your attributes. GAMERROBOT_YT – Redeem to get a 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes.

– Redeem to get a 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes. EXP_5B – Redeem code for 2x XP.

– Redeem code for 2x XP. RESET_5B – Redeem the code to reset your stats.

– Redeem the code to reset your stats. 3BVISITS – Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2X XP.

– Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2X XP. UPD16 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP (Was released during Update 16).

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP (Was released during Update 16). 1MLIKES_RESET – Redeem code for Stat Points Reset (Was released during Update 16).

– Redeem code for Stat Points Reset (Was released during Update 16). 2BILLION – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP (Was released during Update 15).

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP (Was released during Update 15). THIRDSEA – Redeem the code to reset your stats.

– Redeem the code to reset your stats. UPD15 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP.

– Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP. UPD14 – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. ShutDownFix2 – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. 1BILLION – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. XMASEXP – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. XMASRESET – Redeem the code to reset your attributes.

– Redeem the code to reset your attributes. UPDATE11 – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

– Redeem code for 2x Experience. POINTSRESET – Redeem the code to reset your attributes.

– Redeem the code to reset your attributes. UPDATE10 – Redeem code to reset your stats.

– Redeem code to reset your stats. CONTROL – Redeem code for 2x Experience.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Blox Fruits?

Follow the easy steps instructed below to activate all the codes in Roblox Blox Fruits:

Launch the game and connect to the server.

Click the blue Twitter icon on the left-hand side of the game screen.

Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the "Codes: @BloxFruits" text box.

Press the "Try" button to obtain the freebies right away!

Avoid typos and spelling mistakes, as Roblox codes are case-sensitive. Instead, copy and paste the active codes throughout the redemption procedure.