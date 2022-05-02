5 strongest swords in Roblox Blox Fruits

Roblox Blox Fruits is one of the most famous games on Roblox. It is fun to play as it focuses on becoming a master swordsman or one of the most potent Blox Fruit players.

Roblox Blox Fruits focuses on collecting Blox Fruits, also known as the Devil Fruits. These fruits have a certain amount of time for their generation and disappearance.

Roblox Blox Fruits also has swords required for fighting, grinding, or being used as a weapon. They have different specialties when it comes to their obtainment. These swords also differ in the amount of damage they can do.

Strongest swords in Roblox Blox Fruits and more about them

What are swords in Roblox Blox Fruits?

There are four methods used in Roblox Blox Fruits to fight. One is swords that can be bought from Robux (in-game currency), sword sellers, Bosses, Legendary Sword Dealers, and NPCs. The other three methods are Melee/Fighting styles, Blox Fruits, and Guns.

There are five rarities in the swords:

Common: These swords are considered the weakest and the cheapest in the game. Uncommon: These swords are also regarded as weak and good starting swords for beginners. Rare: These swords are considered more acceptable and playable than those above. Some swords in this rarity are even better than the Legendary and Mythical. Legendary: These swords are deemed to have some strongest swords, but some are only good for farming and playing against other players. Mythical: These swords are considered the rarest and most stylish-looking swords in the game. However, there are only three swords in this category.

List of swords in Roblox Blox Fruits

Before moving forward, here's the list of swords that come under the five categories mentioned above:

Common swords

Cutlass

Katana

Dual Katana

Uncommon swords

Triple Katana

Iron Mace

Shark Saw

Twin Hooks

Rare swords

Longsword

Gravity Cane

Warden's Sword

Trident

Dual-Headed Blade

Soul Cane

Pipe

Jitte

Dragon Trident

Legendary swords

Saber

Koko

Bisento

Pole (1st form)

Saddi

Shisui

Wando

Midnight Blade

Rengoku

Pole (2nd Form)

Dark Dagger

Tushita

Yama

Canvander

Mythical swords

Yoru/Dark Blade

True Triple Katana (TTK)

Hallow Scythe

The most potent swords in Roblox Blox Fruits are:

5) Rengoku

Rengoku is a strong sword that comes in Legendary tiers. It is considered to cause the second-highest damage (the first being the Saber Sword). Rengoku can be recognized with color enhancement, and even if players customize the sword to a different color, its outline will remain red.

The Rengoku sword can be obtained by getting a Hidden key from the Awakened Ice Admiral and finding a secret door. The door will be on the right side of the stairs inside the castle's main room.

The Awakened Ice Admiral spawns there, and by touching its chest with the inventory key, users will receive the sword and the title. They must remember that they will lose the key if they die after obtaining the sword.

Some benefits of having Rengoku swords are:

It can travel a reasonable distance

Does reasonable damages (2nd highest in the game)

Considered as the good combo potential

Rengoku has two moves, which are:

Z key, called Demon Slayer, requires 150 mastery

X key, called Burning Slash, requires 350 mastery

4) Saber

Saber is also one of the strongest swords in Roblox Blox Fruits. It comes in the Legendary tier and is used by the Saber Expert.

It has been upgraded to V2. Due to its (Saber V1) outstanding damage, Saber V2 is expected to be a better version of the saber sword that is very difficult to get. It can be obtained by finishing the Saber Expert puzzle, which is not an easy puzzle to complete.

Some advantages of Saber swords (V1, V2) are:

It is good for grinding (V1)

It does some reasonable damages (V1)

It can be a good starter weapon as it can be obtained earliest at level 200 (V1)

Extreme damages (V2)

Decent range (V2)

Not hard to get (V2)

Saber sword has two moves, which are:

Z key, called Deadly Rush, requires 50 mastery

X key, called Triple Slash, requires 125 mastery

3) Pole (2nd Form)

Pole (2nd Form), also known as Pole V2, comes third in the list of the strongest swords. It also comes under the Legendary sword tier and was added in update 14.

Pole V2 is considered a high stun sword and a better version of the Soul Cane sword (Rare sword tier). It is said to be the first sword to cost Fragments (in-game new currency) and the second to be the sword that requires mastery of other Weapons. The first is the True Triple Katana (Mythical Sword Tier).

Players consider this sword the best for combos, as it is reliable to stun.

Some advantages of Pole V2 are:

Has high stun

Does serious damages

Best for combos

Able to hit Rubber (Devil Fruit, Natural Category)

Pole V2 has two moves, which are:

Z key, called Hand Of God, requires 150 mastery

X key, called Electric Prison, Requires 350 mastery

2) Shisui

Shisui is one of the best and most popular swords in the entire game that is also one of the strongest swords known for its excellence. It does great damage, has outstanding combo potential, and moves rapidly.

The Shisui sword is also one of the three Legendary swords sold by the Legendary Sword Dealer. It costs about 2,000,000 Bones (in-game currency). The sword needs another sword, i.e., True Triple Katana (Mythical Sword Tier), to be obtained.

Fun fact: The Shisui sword resembles the character “Shusui” from the show.

Some of the benefits of Shisui Swords are:

Does very damage and has a good range

Moves really fast

An excellent combo potential

Also great for one-shot combos

Has the qualities of one of the best swords in the game.

Shisui has two moves, and these are:

Z key, called True Quiet Rush, requires 150 mastery.

X key, called Focus Shot, requires 300 mastery

1) Dark Blade/Yoru

Dark Blade is the strongest sword in Roblox Blox Fruits. It comes under the Mythical Sword tier and was added to Update 1.

It is the only sword that can be obtained with a Game Pass. It can be upgraded by performing a The Son Quest in the game and also has a skin named Slayer skin.

The Dark Blade is also called Yoru because it resembles the character “Yoru” from the show. It Yoru can be obtained in other ways as well, which are:

By getting the Brazil Cube, it can be summoned by rip_indra

Another player gifts the Game pass

Another player trades the Game pass

Purchasing it for R$ 1200 (Robux- in-game currency)

Some benefits of Dark Blade/Yoru are:

High damage

Good for combo potential

Good for PVP

Dark Blade has two moves, which are:

Z key, called One thousand Slices, requires one mastery

X key, called Dark Air Slash, requires 50 mastery

Note: This article reflects the author’s views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer