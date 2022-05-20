Which is the best legendary sword in Roblox Blox Fruits?

Legendary Swords in Roblox Blox Fruits are powerful weapons used to harvest fruits and player versus player battles. Swords are one of four ways to inflict injury in the game, while Fighting Styles, Blox Fruits, and Guns are the other items that can be used to cause damage.

Defeating bosses, paying Sword Sellers, paying Legendary Sword Dealers, and using Robux are ways to gain swords. Millions of users play Roblox Blox Fruits. It's a massively popular Roblox anime game made by mygame43 in 2019. It's heavily influenced by the manga series One Piece.

It aims to gather the fruits that the game generates. As players learn to become the strongest, they can become skilled swordsmen or formidable Blox Fruit users.

Roblox: List of the best legendary swords in Blox Fruits

Only the most powerful fighters will be capable of surviving the Roblox realm of Blox Fruits' terrifying armies and ferocious creatures. Blox Fruits may grant players unique elemental abilities, but swords can be the vital breath.

Dark Blade in Roblox Blox Fruits

The Dark Blade is one of the few Mythic swords in the game, indicating one of the best. It takes some practice and skill to execute the swings precisely, but it can deliver a devastating impact.

It's also possible to get bewitched. The Dark Blade is a little tougher to obtain. Players can either pay 1200 Robux for the game pass or gamble it by killing Mihawk or ripping Indra and earning it.

One Thousand Slices (Z) – 1 Mastery

Dark Air Slash (X) – 50 Mastery

Tushita in Roblox Blox Fruits

Tushita is a powerful blade that can stun and force adversaries back. It allows for fluid mobility when attacking enemies and is great for building up combos. Players will need to be at the full level to get it and complete the Rip Indra raid.

Heavenly Lunges (Z) – 300 Mastery

Celestial Ravager (X) – 300 Mastery

Santander in Roblox Blox Fruits

Cavender's long attacks allow players to hit from a range while still dealing injury, making it an excellent sword for crushing enemies and reaching high stages. It can use its talents to release purple and white flowers, and it possesses powerful leaps that can help it run faster if needed.

This sword can be obtained by defeating the Beautiful Pirate boss. However, players must be at an advanced rank.

Piercing Dash (Z) – 150 Mastery

Scattering Gust (X) – 300 Mastery

Shisui in Roblox Blox Fruits

Shisui is recognized as one of the most preferred swords in the game due to its flash-like attacks and ability to hit multiple opponents. It has a longer range than other swords and a low delay rate. The Legendary Sword Dealer may sell the sword for 2,000,000 Robux.

True Quiet Rush (Z) – 150 Mastery

Focus Shot (X) – 300 Mastery

Pole in Roblox Blox Fruits

As it uses lightning and some of the most important fantastic powers, the Pole in 2nd Form is an ideal choice for longer blows. It deals decent damage and is possible to integrate.

Players need to master the First Form Pole to 180, fully activate all Rumble fruits abilities, and complete a Rumble raid to use the 2nd Form Pole.

Hand of God (Z) – 150 Mastery

Electric Prison (X) – 350 Mastery

Getting the True Triple Katana In Roblox Blox Fruits

The Mysterious Man in charge of Green Zone's highest "stem" can sell it for 2,000,000 Robux. This blade will change to whichever color players choose if they have a Haki color enabled since it is covered in their Buso Haki. Players should have 300 Expertise in Saddi, Shisui, and Wando to obtain this sword. Saddi,

Shisui and Wando each cost 2,000,000 Beli from the Legendary Sword Dealer. Taking this into consideration, TTK will set players back 8,000,000 Robux. In real money, that's 6 million dollars for the three legendary swords and 2 million dollars for the fusion price.

Facts about the X and Z moves of the Katana

The hitbox for Z moves is quite nice. The Z move has a long range. Dragon Hurricane Slash has a lot of 'poke' power. It has the highest damage per click and the same swinging rate as Saber. A slight stun is also included in the Z move. The Sword hitbox on the X move is the largest in the game. The big hitbox makes it ideal for raids.

The X move is effective for combination disruptions, which means that if an enemy is going to hit a combo, players can use X right away to abruptly go into the air rather than knocking them back down. If the Z move does not destroy their Observation Haki, it will knock away a couple of evasions, enabling players to 'drain' all of their enemy's misses and open them to poke attacks.

It isn't easy to obtain. It's hard to track down the famed sword salesman. Moreover, the sword trader may or may not have the sword players seek. It is costly, 8 million dollars. It's extremely difficult to obtain because players must grind to 300 mastery on three swords. It's simple to avoid the X move. Foes are thrown into the air when using the X move, which might be problematic when grinding or raiding.

