How to get free items in Roblox: Hair, clothes, hats, and more (May 2022)

Customizing the avatar with different accessories, clothing, and other items is a large part of the Roblox experience. Fortunately, the Avatar Shop offers a large selection of free products to help users stand out from the crowd.

If players have the enthusiasm for it, they can even make their own outfits on the platform. We've compiled a comprehensive list of free items below, which includes every form of avatar accessory and piece of clothing imaginable.

So, what products are available for free? Each category has free in-game items for the avatar. Roblox hair, hats, heads, shirts, faces, neck, shoulders, front, back, waist, and a variety of additional accessories are all available for free. Some of the freebies are created by users, while others are made available through Roblox Corporation's promotional partners.

How to get free hair, clothes, hats, and more in Roblox

Codes to get free items

These codes can be used to get free items in different games:

Glimmer - Head Slime accessory - in - Mansion of Wonder

ParticleWizard - Tomes of the Magus shoulders - in - Mansion of Wonder

SettingTheStage - Build It Backpack - in - Island of Moves

SPIDERCOLA - Spider Cola shoulder pet

StrikeAPose - Hustle Hat - in - Island of Moves

ThingsGoBoom - Ghastly Aura waist - in - Mansion of Wonder

TWEETROBLOX - The Bird Says shoulder pet

VictoryLap - Cardio Cans - in - Island of Moves

WorldAlive - Crystalline Companion - in - Island of Moves

All free items

The Avatar Shop has a complete list of all the free products accessible. The list is divided into categories based on the type of clothes and accessories. If users want to see all of the free items on the website, they can go to the Avatar Shop and apply a filter or use the names mentioned below.

Free Bundle

Cindy

City Life Woman

Dennis

Denny

Forest Elf

Junkbot

Kenneth

Knights of Redcliff: Paladin

Lindsey

Linlin

Man

Nova the Galaxy Scientist

Oliver

Roblox Boy

Roblox Girl

Roblox Girl (Pink Hair)

Skyler

Squad Ghouls: Drop Dead Tedd

Summer

The High Seas: Beatrix The Pirate Queen

Woman

Free Shirts

Bandito Army Jacket (Twenty One Pilots)

Blue and Black Motorcycle Shirt

Blue Plaid Shirt

Denim Jacket with White

Green Jersey

Grey Striped Shirt with Denim

Guitar Tee with Black Jacket

Guitar Tee with Black Jacket

Pastel Starburst Top with Gray

Pizza Shirt

Purple and Teal Top

Roblox Jacket

Roblox Shirt – Simple Pattern

Sleepy Pajama Top – Zara

Teal Shirt

Free T-Shirts

Erik Is My Hero

Free Pants and Jeans

Beautiful You Jeans

Black Jeans

Black Jeans with Sneakers

Black Jeans with White Shoes

Dark Green Jeans

General Pants Pilot Wars

I Feel Bricky

Jean Shorts

Jean Shorts with White Shoes

Pink Jeans

Purple and Teal Top

Ripped Skater Pants

Sleepy Pajama Pants – Zara

Free Hats

AOTP Hat – KSI (New)

Argentina Fedora

Australia Fedora

Brazil Fedora

Canada Fedora

Chile Fedora

China Fedora

Colombia Fedora

Down to Earth Hair

France Fedora

Germany Fedora

Golden Headphones (New)

Head Blooming (New)

Indonesia Fedora

Japan Fedora

Medieval Hood of Mystery

Mexico Fedora

Monkey Safari Hat (New)

Netherlands Fedora

Old Town Cowboy Hat – Lil Nas X

Peru Fedora

Philippines Fedora

Poland Fedora

Red Cap

‘R’ Baseball Cap

Baseball Cap

Logo Visor

Roblox Visor

Robox

Royal Blood Beanie

Russia Fedora

Safer Internet Day Cap

South Korea Fedora

Spain Fedora

Thailand Fedora

The Encierro Cap

Turkey Fedora

Ukraine Fedora

United Kingdom Fedora

USA Fedora

Vietnam Fedora

ZZZ Headband – Zara Larsson

Free Sunglasses

Stylish Aviators

Orange Shades

Dart Glasses

Free Necklace

Jade Necklace with Shell

Free Shoulder

Happy New Year Rat

Happy New Year Ox

Free Back

Fan Hand Sign – Why Don’t We

Poster Girl Record – Zara

Free Gear

Eggphone

Free Hair

Belle of Belfast Long Red Hair

Black Ponytail

Blond Spiked Hair

Blue Hair

Brown Charmer Hair

Brown Hair

Colorful Braids

Cool Side Shave

Lavender Updo

Orange Beanie and Black Hair

Pal Hair

Straight Blonde Hair

Free Heads

Trim

Roundy

Blockhead

Free Faces

Check It

Chill

Classic Female

Classic Male

Knights of Redcliffe: Paladin

Man Face

Silly Fun

Smile

The Winning Smile

Woman Face

Free Emotes

Applaud

Hello

Point

Salute

Shrug

Stadium

Tilt

Avatar shop details

Players can get free catalog items by going to the Avatar Shop and adding a filter. They can also make new shirts, T-shirts, or pants for the avatar.

Ways to get Robux

Robux is the game's own virtual currency. Robux can be acquired or purchased in a few different ways:

Robux can be purchased via mobile, browser, and Xbox One apps. Accounts with a membership receive a Robux stipend Accounts with a membership can sell shirts and pants and get a percentage of the profits in return Any user can build an experience and earn Robux in a variety of ways

Free Robux generators are scams and should not be used. Robux can only be bought with real money and is only sold by the Roblox company. If a website or app tries to convince players that there is one, it is a scam that should be reported through the Report Abuse system.

