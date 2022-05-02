How to get free items in Roblox: Hair, clothes, hats, and more (May 2022)

Customizing the avatar with different accessories, clothing, and other items is a large part of the Roblox experience. Fortunately, the Avatar Shop offers a large selection of free products to help users stand out from the crowd.
If players have the enthusiasm for it, they can even make their own outfits on the platform. We've compiled a comprehensive list of free items below, which includes every form of avatar accessory and piece of clothing imaginable.
So, what products are available for free? Each category has free in-game items for the avatar. Roblox hair, hats, heads, shirts, faces, neck, shoulders, front, back, waist, and a variety of additional accessories are all available for free. Some of the freebies are created by users, while others are made available through Roblox Corporation's promotional partners.
How to get free hair, clothes, hats, and more in Roblox
Codes to get free items
These codes can be used to get free items in different games:
- Glimmer - Head Slime accessory - in - Mansion of Wonder
- ParticleWizard - Tomes of the Magus shoulders - in - Mansion of Wonder
- SettingTheStage - Build It Backpack - in - Island of Moves
- SPIDERCOLA - Spider Cola shoulder pet
- StrikeAPose - Hustle Hat - in - Island of Moves
- ThingsGoBoom - Ghastly Aura waist - in - Mansion of Wonder
- TWEETROBLOX - The Bird Says shoulder pet
- VictoryLap - Cardio Cans - in - Island of Moves
- WorldAlive - Crystalline Companion - in - Island of Moves
All free items
The Avatar Shop has a complete list of all the free products accessible. The list is divided into categories based on the type of clothes and accessories. If users want to see all of the free items on the website, they can go to the Avatar Shop and apply a filter or use the names mentioned below.
Free Bundle
- Cindy
- City Life Woman
- Dennis
- Denny
- Forest Elf
- Junkbot
- Kenneth
- Knights of Redcliff: Paladin
- Lindsey
- Linlin
- Man
- Nova the Galaxy Scientist
- Oliver
- Roblox Boy
- Roblox Girl
- Roblox Girl (Pink Hair)
- Skyler
- Squad Ghouls: Drop Dead Tedd
- Summer
- The High Seas: Beatrix The Pirate Queen
- Woman
Free Shirts
- Bandito Army Jacket (Twenty One Pilots)
- Blue and Black Motorcycle Shirt
- Blue Plaid Shirt
- Denim Jacket with White
- Green Jersey
- Grey Striped Shirt with Denim
- Guitar Tee with Black Jacket
- Guitar Tee with Black Jacket
- Pastel Starburst Top with Gray
- Pizza Shirt
- Purple and Teal Top
- Roblox Jacket
- Roblox Shirt – Simple Pattern
- Sleepy Pajama Top – Zara
- Teal Shirt
Free T-Shirts
- Erik Is My Hero
Free Pants and Jeans
- Beautiful You Jeans
- Black Jeans
- Black Jeans with Sneakers
- Black Jeans with White Shoes
- Dark Green Jeans
- General Pants Pilot Wars
- I Feel Bricky
- Jean Shorts
- Jean Shorts with White Shoes
- Pink Jeans
- Purple and Teal Top
- Ripped Skater Pants
- Sleepy Pajama Pants – Zara
Free Hats
- AOTP Hat – KSI (New)
- Argentina Fedora
- Australia Fedora
- Brazil Fedora
- Canada Fedora
- Chile Fedora
- China Fedora
- Colombia Fedora
- Down to Earth Hair
- France Fedora
- Germany Fedora
- Golden Headphones (New)
- Head Blooming (New)
- Indonesia Fedora
- Japan Fedora
- Medieval Hood of Mystery
- Mexico Fedora
- Monkey Safari Hat (New)
- Netherlands Fedora
- Old Town Cowboy Hat – Lil Nas X
- Peru Fedora
- Philippines Fedora
- Poland Fedora
- Red Cap
- ‘R’ Baseball Cap
- Baseball Cap
- Logo Visor
- Roblox Visor
- Robox
- Royal Blood Beanie
- Russia Fedora
- Safer Internet Day Cap
- South Korea Fedora
- Spain Fedora
- Thailand Fedora
- The Encierro Cap
- Turkey Fedora
- Ukraine Fedora
- United Kingdom Fedora
- USA Fedora
- Vietnam Fedora
- ZZZ Headband – Zara Larsson
Free Sunglasses
- Stylish Aviators
- Orange Shades
- Dart Glasses
Free Necklace
- Jade Necklace with Shell
Free Shoulder
- Happy New Year Rat
- Happy New Year Ox
Free Back
- Fan Hand Sign – Why Don’t We
- Poster Girl Record – Zara
Free Gear
- Eggphone
Free Hair
- Belle of Belfast Long Red Hair
- Black Ponytail
- Blond Spiked Hair
- Blue Hair
- Brown Charmer Hair
- Brown Hair
- Colorful Braids
- Cool Side Shave
- Lavender Updo
- Orange Beanie and Black Hair
- Pal Hair
- Straight Blonde Hair
Free Heads
- Trim
- Roundy
- Blockhead
Free Faces
- Check It
- Chill
- Classic Female
- Classic Male
- Knights of Redcliffe: Paladin
- Man Face
- Silly Fun
- Smile
- The Winning Smile
- Woman Face
Free Emotes
- Applaud
- Hello
- Point
- Salute
- Shrug
- Stadium
- Tilt
Avatar shop details
Players can get free catalog items by going to the Avatar Shop and adding a filter. They can also make new shirts, T-shirts, or pants for the avatar.
Ways to get Robux
Robux is the game's own virtual currency. Robux can be acquired or purchased in a few different ways:
- Robux can be purchased via mobile, browser, and Xbox One apps.
- Accounts with a membership receive a Robux stipend
- Accounts with a membership can sell shirts and pants and get a percentage of the profits in return
- Any user can build an experience and earn Robux in a variety of ways
Free Robux generators are scams and should not be used. Robux can only be bought with real money and is only sold by the Roblox company. If a website or app tries to convince players that there is one, it is a scam that should be reported through the Report Abuse system.