Roblox shirt template: How to get custom outfits in 2022

Roblox provides its users with a wide range of options for personalizing their avatar or character. Players can purchase or acquire free items such as clothing, accessories, and other cosmetics.

The developers also allow players to design their own Avatar Clothing, which they can then equip. They can further sell custom-made items to the community and earn a hefty amount of Robux for themselves.

Nonetheless, not everyone is aware of how they can create custom clothes, so here’s a guide on the same.

Note: Users should have Roblox Studios installed on their PCs to create a custom shirt design.

Guide to creating custom outfits in Roblox (2022)

The following steps can give the players a better idea about creating custom shirts and other items using the templates:

1) Downloading the template for the shirt

The developers have made templates for items like shirts available on the internet, and players must download them onto their PCs. The following are the steps to get the particular file:

Step 1: Visit the game's official website and tap on the ‘Create’ button.

Click on the 'Download it here' button to get the particular template (Image via Roblox)

Step 2: Next, select the ‘Shirts’ section and press the hyperlink - ‘Download it here.’

The template will soon be downloaded on their PCs.

2) Editing the template

Once gamers have the template, they can edit it as per their requirements and preferences. Here are the simple steps that can be followed:

Step 1: Open the downloaded template and paste the required colors/patterns into the boxes for the arms and torso.

The template can be edited (Image via Microsoft Paint)

Step 2: Upon completing the required edits, gamers can save the file to get the customized shirt.

The video attached above can give the user a detailed overview of the edits

3) Uploading the template

Players must finally upload their custom-made templates:

Step 1: Go to the same ‘Shirts’ section on Roblox’s website and choose the file.

Step 2: Enter the name into the text field and press the ‘Upload for 10 Robux’ button.

Their template must be finally uploaded on the website (Image via Geoffrey James / YouTube)

Their custom design will then be uploaded, and they can proceed to equip it.

If gamers want to test out their template before uploading it or spending the Robux, they can do so through Roblox Studios itself. They can check out further details here.

Edited by Shaheen Banu