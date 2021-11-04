How to earn Robux in Roblox

Most of Roblox is accessible by just about any player, free of charge. It is free to create an account, join almost any game, and simply interact with the website. But there is a way to enhance your Roblox experience: buy and use Robux.

Robux can be bought with real money. They can then be used to buy virtual items from Roblox like cosmetics or in-game power-ups to give you an edge against other players. And yes, you can earn Robux in Roblox.

Earning Robux in Roblox

Do some extra chores around the house

The best way to earn Robux in Roblox is to put in the time at home. Parents love when kids take the initiative at home, like doing extra chores they weren’t told to do. Put in enough work at home, and they might reward you with a Roblox gift card.

Design your own custom clothing

Design your own clothing (Image via Roblox)

Some players aren’t even aware that Roblox offers tools to create items and worlds. It’s how games like Adopt Me! started. Other players tinker with the creation tool but never get serious. However, if you have a creative side, why not design your own clothing?

Players love customizing their avatars. And since the tools to create the clothing are free to use, whip up some sweet clothing and sell it on the Roblox store. You’ll have to do a bit of research on how to price it, though.

Create your own Roblox game

Create your very own Roblox game (Image via Roblox)

Start up your favorite Roblox games, and the chances are good that you’re playing ones created by other players. And yes, those developers earn Robux from their game. However, it’s a big undertaking because it isn’t a guarantee. But if Roblox likes your numbers, they’ll pay you in Robux.

Before you go, understand one simple truth: you cannot get Robux for free. No matter how tempting the offers and links may sound, never trust a player offering free Robux in exchange for a piece of information. It's called a 'scam.'

Edited by Shaheen Banu