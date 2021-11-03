Top 5 Roblox adventure games in 2021

Roblox is not just about Adopt Me! or obstacle courses—there is also plenty of room for adventure games. These kinds of Roblox games offer a bit more than a few menial tasks and challenging reflexes. Roblox adventure games tend to lean more into the story and provide a world to explore.

If that sounds interesting, here are the top 5 Roblox adventure games to check out. Players can get lost in any one of these worlds, both large and small.

Roblox: Top 5 Adventure Games that players will get engrossed in

5) Apocalypse Rising

Zombies aren't the only problem. (Image via Roblox)

Apocalypse Rising has a big, terrible, broken world to explore—provided players can survive the onslaught of zombies and opponents alike. In this open-world Roblox game, players can learn to stay alive through cooperation, combat, and superior building skills.

Of course, it can also be played solo, but chances of survival drop drastically. If guns, zombies, and base-building sound fun, then hop straight into Apocalypse Rising.

4) World Zero

Fight bosses solo or with friends for loot. (Image via Roblox)

With so many RPG games to pick from in Roblox, very few come close to matching World Zero. It has a more defined art style than Roblox games typically do. And it is all created within a living, breathing MMO.

Players can pick from a variety of unique classes, join up with their friends, and take on monsters and powerful bosses. There is loot to find and customize avatars. Coupled with that, the game even has pets to train and send out into battle.

3) Piggy

A story wrapped inside a horror game. (Image via Roblox)

Piggy is an adventure game mixed with horror elements, one that spans across several “chapters.” Players pick a chapter, watch the scenes that unfold, play the game, and move onto the next. There is a story though and they have to take a moment to watch the cut scenes.

Of course, that also means staying alive. Avoid Piggy at all costs to see where the story leads. This can be played solo or with friends.

2) High School Life

Live the life of a high schooler. (Image via Roblox)

High School Life is exactly how it sounds: living life as a high school student. Now, it is not a one-for-one recreation (not everyone is driving a car and living on their own), but it is a fun way to roleplay as a high school student.

There is a responsibility to keep grades up, even take care of pets, while also providing in-game money as an incentive.

1) Ani-Blox Legends

Meet, recruit, and fight alongside anime characters. (Image via Roblox)

For anime lovers, Ani-Blox Legends is packed with fun. Players have the opportunity to participate in campaigns linked to their favorite anime universes and characters. The reward for following through is being able to recruit those anime characters in battle.

There are worlds to explore, loot to find, and stories to unravel. Who knows what kind of adventure will reveal itself.

