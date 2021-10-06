In Roblox World Zero, there are a dozen classes to play. Not every class is on the same playing field, however, meaning some outshine others.

That begs the question: What is the best class in Roblox World Zero? Unfortunately, no one class beats out all the others, but there are a few that deserve a mention.

What can be considered the best class in Roblox World Zero?

Spirit Archer

The best class in Roblox World Zero changes depending on the situation. Many might say Spirit Archer because of the high amount of damage it can dish out. But Spirit Archer doesn’t offer anything in the way of support.

With that said, most of the best classes in Roblox World Zero are Tier III classes.

Spirit Archer is all about dealing high amounts of damage. (Image via Roblox)

If the players are going for straight damage, then the Spirit Archer is ideal. The innate ability to charge one's ultimate skill or basic attack is incredibly strong. That opens up the potential to deal the highest amount of damage per second in the game.

To unlock the Spirit Archer, players need 100 Tier III Class Tickets or 800 Robux.

Mage Of Light

Deal damage and support your team as a Mage of Light. (Image via Roblox)

As a support, the only option is the Mage of Light. Healing allies and casting barriers to defend them from harm is the main point of this class. But it isn’t all about support though, as it can deal plenty of damage outside of its support skills.

To unlock the Mage of Light, players need 75 Tier II Class Tickets or 400 Robux.

Demon

Steal health with the Demon class. (Image via Roblox)

For running solo or PVP, the Demon class is hard to ignore. It inflicts an average amount of damage, but has a very fast attack speed. It is considered great because of its gimmick: Life Steal. This attribute allows players to curse their opponents and steal their health.

To unlock the Demon, players need 100 Tier III Class Tickets or 800 Robux.

How to get Class Tickets

Class Tickets are put towards better classes. (Image via Roblox)

In order to unlock classes in Roblox World Zero, players need to collect Class Tickets specific to the pertinent tier and class. For example, Demon is a Tier III class, so Tier III Class Tickets are needed. Players do not have to spend money on Class Tickets as they're free items.

To get Class Tickets, players have to participate in one of four activities, such as: Bosses (especially World Bosses), Prison Tower, Atlantis Tower, and Quests.

