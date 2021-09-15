Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator is one of many anime-based tower defense games on the platform.

In Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator, players need to collect the various different towers and defend them from attacks. Players can run it solo or even work together with friends.

Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator has quite a lot of active codes as of September 2021. All of them provide different amounts of Coins to players that can be used to unlock other towers, upgrades, and more.

Codes for Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator (September 2021)

Active Codes

10Mil: Redeem this code for 350 Gems

Redeem this code for 350 Gems Shinzo: Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins

Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins Yo40k: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins Pog30k: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins 20KLikes: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins 5MVisits: Redeem this code for 300 Gems

Redeem this code for 300 Gems FreeGems: Redeem this code for 150 Gems

Redeem this code for 150 Gems MIZU: Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins

Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins 20KLIKES: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins 15kLikes: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins 10KLikes: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins 1MILVISITS: Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins 2.5kLikes: Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins 1kLikes: Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins ROBALL: Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins

Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins RELEASE: Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins

Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins sub2sensei: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

Redeem this code for 500 Coins sub2timbo: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

Redeem this code for 500 Coins sub2jakobhd: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

Redeem this code for 500 Coins sub2kiddstan: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

Redeem this code for 500 Coins sub2existensy: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

Redeem this code for 500 Coins sub2adriansky: Redeem this code for 500 Coins

Expired Codes

BRUH: Redeem this code for 15,000 Coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator

Launch Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator and look to the left side of the screen. Click on the lowest button. It will look like the blue Twitter bird icon. This will open a new window.

In that window, copy and paste the code you want to redeem into the textbox. Be sure they are input exactly as they are listed above because the codes are case-sensitive.

Press the green Redeem button after the code has been pasted. This will redeem the Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator, and you should see your Coin amount increase.

