Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator is one of many anime-based tower defense games on the platform.
In Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator, players need to collect the various different towers and defend them from attacks. Players can run it solo or even work together with friends.
Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator has quite a lot of active codes as of September 2021. All of them provide different amounts of Coins to players that can be used to unlock other towers, upgrades, and more.
Codes for Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator (September 2021)
Active Codes
- 10Mil: Redeem this code for 350 Gems
- Shinzo: Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins
- Yo40k: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins
- Pog30k: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins
- 20KLikes: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins
- 5MVisits: Redeem this code for 300 Gems
- FreeGems: Redeem this code for 150 Gems
- MIZU: Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins
- 20KLIKES: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins
- 15kLikes: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins
- 10KLikes: Redeem this code for 2,000 Coins
- 1MILVISITS: Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins
- 2.5kLikes: Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins
- 1kLikes: Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins
- ROBALL: Redeem this code for 1,000 Coins
- RELEASE: Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins
- sub2sensei: Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- sub2timbo: Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- sub2jakobhd: Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- sub2kiddstan: Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- sub2existensy: Redeem this code for 500 Coins
- sub2adriansky: Redeem this code for 500 Coins
Expired Codes
- BRUH: Redeem this code for 15,000 Coins
How to redeem codes in Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator
Launch Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator and look to the left side of the screen. Click on the lowest button. It will look like the blue Twitter bird icon. This will open a new window.
In that window, copy and paste the code you want to redeem into the textbox. Be sure they are input exactly as they are listed above because the codes are case-sensitive.
Press the green Redeem button after the code has been pasted. This will redeem the Roblox Omega Tower Defense Simulator, and you should see your Coin amount increase.
