Roblox Lift Legends Simulator Codes (September 2021)

Roblox Lift Legends Simulator is one of many popular weight lifting themed games on the platform.

Players are tasked with lifting weights, gaining strength, and showing up the other players with their muscles in Roblox Lift Legends Simulator. The ultimate goal is to fight others and reach the top of the leaderboard.

Upgrades to skills, character cosmetics, and more can be purchased in Roblox Lift Legends Simulator with Coins. For those finding Coins hard to come by, every active code for the game provides a lot of Coins.

Codes for Roblox Lift Legends Simulator (September 2021)

A player making gains in Lift Legends Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Active Codes

Each active code for Roblox Lift Legends Simulator provides a ton of Coins to players. Redeem them to find out the amount and use those Coins to become the strongest in the game.

50kLikes: Redeem this code for a ton of free coins

Redeem this code for a ton of free coins 25kLikes: Redeem this code for a ton of free coins

Redeem this code for a ton of free coins 10kLikes: Redeem this code for a tonof free coins

Redeem this code for a tonof free coins 5kLikes: Redeem this code for a ton of free coins

Redeem this code for a ton of free coins Lift: Redeem this code for a ton of free coins

Expired Codes

There are no currently expired codes for Roblox Lift Legends Simulator as of September 2021. Every code added to the game is available to redeem for an undisclosed amount of Coins. Just know that it will be a lot.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Lift Legends Simulator

The code redemption window in Lift Legends Simulator. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Open up Roblox Lift Legends Simulator and load into the game. That is the first step. Once you are in, look to the side of your screen for a clickable button labeled Codes.

This button will open a new window that has a text box inside of it. Copy and paste whichever code you would like to redeem into the text box. Submit the code once it has been pasted.

Also Read

If the code is active and correct, you will be notified that the respective Roblox Lift Legends Simulator reward has been successfully redeemed and added to your character.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod