Roblox Fidget World codes (September 2021)

Roblox Fidget World lets players collect, play with, and trade various types of fidget toys.

Fidget toys have surged in popularity in recent years. Not only are they are a great way to combat stress, they are a great way to connect with fans and help them build a collection.

Roblox Fidget World takes this idea and creates a virtual experience with codes to help players get started. As of September 2021, there have only been a few codes ever available for Roblox Fidget World.

Codes for Roblox Fidget World (September 2021)

Active Codes

There is one active code for Roblox Fidget World since the start of September 2021. It provides coins which are useful for upgrading the player's collection with new fidgets or giving their character new items to enhance their look.

Dis: Redeem this code for 35 coins

Expired Codes

There are two expired codes for Roblox Fidget World. Players should keep an eye on these as they may become active again in the future if the developers decide to reuse them. They provide coins with one providing a pack of fidgets.

1Mil: Redeem this code for a Pop It Pack & 50 coins

Release: Redeem this code for 50 coins

How to redeem codes in Roblox Fidget World

Redeeming codes is a bit different in Roblox Fidget World than other Roblox games. There is one extra step that needs to be taken to find the area to redeem them.

Instead of clicking on a button on the screen, players will have to travel to the central hub of Roblox Fidget World. There is a board that reads 'Redeem Codes' that players can interact with.

Interact with the board and a new window will pop up where codes can be entered. Copy and paste the code into the text box and click on the green 'Enter Code' button.

If the code is active and input successfully, the player will be notified that it went through and the respective Roblox Fidget World reward will be delivered to their character in the game.

