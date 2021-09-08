Roblox Miraculous RP Codes for Unlimited Coins (September 2021)

Roblox Miraculous RP is based in the world of the Miraculous Ladybug and Cat Noir.
Players of Roblox Miraculous RP are thrust into the world of Miraculous Paris. Here, they can play as characters from the popular show, simply hang out with their friends, and explore the city.
There are also several mini-games and villains from the show to defeat. For those who want to give Roblox Miraculous RP a try, you can find some great promotional codes to get you started.
Codes for Roblox Miraculous RP (September 2021)
Active Codes
- FUNTIMES: Redeem this code for lots of Coins (Unlimited)
- BABKASHOW: Redeem this code for 5K Cash
Expired Codes
- BELINHAPOPGAMES: Redeem this code for 5K Cash
- MIRACULOUSGOAT: Redeem this code for 5K Cash
- MERUGLY: Redeem this code for lots of Coins (Unlimited)
- OKEH: Redeem this code for lots of Coins (Unlimited)
- LUKASVOICE: Redeem this code for Coins (Unlimited)
- ONEMILLION: Redeem this code for Coins (Unlimited)
- RTC: Redeem this code for 2,000 coins
- THELOVELYSTARCO: Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins
- REDMUSIC: Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins
- 86THFLOOR: Redeem this code for 2,500 Coins
How to redeem codes in Roblox Miraculous RP
The two active codes will provide players with a ton of Coins and some Cash in Roblox Miraculous RP. These can be used to upgrade your character and add some cool cosmetics to their model.
To redeem them, just launch the game and press the green plus sign on the left side of the screen. This will be located on the coins counter icon in Roblox Miraculous RP.
A new window will open with a text box inside of it. Copy and paste the code you want to enter into the text box. You must enter it exactly, otherwise the code will not work correctly.
Once the code is in place, press the Claim button and you will be notified if it is active and has been successfully redeemed. At this point, the reward should be added to your Roblox Miraculous RP character.