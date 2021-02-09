Roblox has a variety of guns that can be acquired from the Avatar Shop, but some are simply better than others both in terms of asethics and functionality.

There are so many different pieces of gear for players to choose from in the Avatar Shop in Roblox. With a great deal of choice, comes the difficulty of deciding which pieces of gear are truly worth the Robux.

Cool guns have been a staple of so many different games, and in Roblox they are just one of the options for players to choose from. This means that players should be extra certain that they select the best gun for their specific needs.

Some guns are themed after classics found in the real world, while others take science fiction themes.

This article will showcase five of the best guns that can be acquired from the Avatar Shop in Roblox.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

5 best guns in Roblox from the Avatar Shop

#5 - Luger Pistol

The Luger Pistol gear piece from the Roblox Avatar Shop. (Image via Roblox.com)

The Luger Pistol is a classic handgun from the World War II era, which helped define close combat during that time. The legacy of that specific weapon lives on today in Roblox, as players can acquire their own virtual version from the Avatar Shop.

This gun isn't flashy, but it is clean and effective. One shot to an enemies leg, and their movement speed will be drastically reduced.

Find it here

#4 - XLS Mark II Pulse Laser Pistol

The XLS Mark II Pulse Laser Pistol gear piece from the Roblox Avatar Shop. (Image via Roblox.com)

The XLS Mark II Pulse Laser Pistol would be a great pickup for any fan of science fiction. This weapon is capable of pulse blasts, and looks quite cool in the process.

The design of this weapon is not for everyone, as it has a more cartoonish appearance. However, for Roblox players who are into this sort of thing, it is absolutely perfect.

Find it here

#3 - Marshmallow Shooter

The Marshmallow Shooter gear piece from the Roblox Avatar Shop. (Image via Roblox.com)

The Marshmallow Shooter is simply just a fun weapon. It has limited combat effectiveness, but it is a weapon that is designed for other uses.

Who wouldn't want to be able to fire marshmallows at their friends and other players? This weapon is designed for a more relaxed and fun environment, as opposed to actually being something that can be used for Roblox warfare.

Find it here

#2 - Historic 'Timmy' Gun

The Historic 'Timmy" Gun gear piece from the Roblox Avatar Shop. (Image via Roblox.com)

The Historic 'Timmy" Gun is an absolute classic that looks exactly as it should. Every type of player can use this weapon effectively from mobsters to law enforcement.

The cost for this weapon is higher than the rest of the guns on this list, but is worth every single bit of it's Robux pricetag.

Find it here

#1 - Red Hyperlaser Gun

The Red Hyperlaser Gun gear piece from the Roblox Avatar Shop. (Image via Roblox.com)

Video game players have sought out ways to defeat their enemies as quickly as possible for just about as long as video games have existed. The Red Hyperlaser Gun is capable of producing a one shot or one hit kill.

This weapon will help players optimize their damage capabilities while looking cool in the process. The weapon is sleek and would fit perfectly with a variety of different outfits.

Red is the best color in the Roblox world, at least according to this gun.

Find it here

