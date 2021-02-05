Roblox is filled with plenty of different things that players can wear on their heads, but the hats in this list rank among the coolest looking in the entire platform.

One of the best aspects of Roblox is the sheer amount of customization options for players, in terms of what they can wear.

Each player can take on a look that is completely unique to themselves, with all of the different accessories and clothing options that there are to choose from.

One of the areas that players can customize for their avatar is what they decide to wear on their head. Options include things such as wigs, simple baseball caps, or even medieval crowns.

This article will be showcasing five of the coolest looking hats that Roblox players can get from the Avatar Shop, which include mysterious hoods, royal crowns, and Roblox classics.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the opinion of the article's writer

Top 5 coolest looking hats in Roblox

#5 - Admiral of the Royal Skyfleet

This hat is absolutely perfect for Roblox players who are also fans of the Steampunk genre. With this top hat and goggles combination, the wearer will instantly look like an inventor or explorer from an alternative universe.

The Admiral of the Royal Skyfleet is not cheap, but it does look fantastic.

#4 - The Classic ROBLOX Fedora

Fedoras and dress wear hats have been a staple of Roblox for many years, and players would not be going wrong by selecting this classic.

The Classic ROBLOX Fedora is perfect for everyday wear or for players who are looking to roleplay their way through the Roaring Twenties.

#3 - Gold Spartan

Roblox players will be able to channel their inner Spartan with this helmet of war. The Gold Spartan helmet is a great choice for both protection and intimidation, as Roblox players who choose to wear this are signifying that they mean business.

This hat is a great homage to one of the most important ancient civilizations for the history of warfare.

#2 - Medieval Hood of Mystery

The Medieval Hood of Mystery would be a great choice for players who are looking to garb themselves with a medieval theme.

This hood would work perfect for players who are interested in looking like a spellcaster, trader, or just simply want to look cool.

The best part about this hood is that it is completely free to obtain for Roblox players.

All players need to do is log in to their account, go to the Avatar shop, and get this accessory added to their account. Not everyone has a ton of Robux lying around, and it is possible to look cool without needing to spend any money.

#1 - Lord of the Federation

Nothing says royalty more like a crown, and this particular one looks absolutely fantastic.

The Lord of the Federation accessory does not come cheap, and costs an entire fortune of Robux to purchase. However, it looks so stunning that it just had to be included on this list.

The gold and sapphires on this crown go perfect together, and players who have this will really be able to standout.

