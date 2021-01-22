Roblox is an online game platform where players can play and create games. The game can easily be recognised for its Lego inspired, block-like characters.

Roblox games are really popular and players love to enjoy it from time to time. If players are wondering about the highest rated Roblox games, they can check the list below.

Also read: 5 best Roblox games to play with friends in 2021

5 highest rated Roblox games in January 2021

These are five of the highest rated Roblox games that players can enjoy:

1. SEASON 3 Anime Fighting Simulator

Image via D_iv playzz (YouTube)

Popular anime shows inspired this Roblox game and players cannot get enough of it. Players have the to become a fighter, for which they will have to train their body and mind.

Needless to say, there will be countless fighting sequences that players will enjoy. In order to increase their power, players can also explore the map offered by the title.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. All Star Tower Defense

NanoProdigy

Players who like anime will definitely love playing this title. Players can choose a character from the wide range of characters offered by the game.

The primary duty of the players will be to defeat the enemies attacking the tower. Players can upgrade their troops for unlocking various abilities which can be used in important battles.

Download it from here.

3. Tropical Resort Tycoon

Ready, set, play!

This title allows players to build their very own tropical resort! Not just a resort though, they can also build their own island which will have a hotel, villa, park and lots more.

Advertisement

Players can explore the tropical island with their friends. The game also gives them the option to unlock cars and cruise around the island for fun.

Download it from here.

4. Iron Man Simulator 2

CLICKBAIT

Marvel enthusiasts will have a great time enjoying this Roblox title. Players have the option to wear Tony Stark’s suits and get involved in some serious action.

The suits are unique in their own way. They all look different from one another and each one has different powers and statistics that players can use.

Download it from here.

5. Bee Swarm Simulator

Denis

Players can enjoy this online multiplayer Roblox title with their friends. The ultimate objective of the players will be to collect bee pollen and convert it into honey.

Advertisement

Players will also have to defeat the Snowbear, who reincarnates as a stronger version of itself every time. There are Gingerbread bears and Snowflakes that players can collect to purchase items in the game.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best roleplay games on Roblox in 2021