Roblox is an online gaming platform that allows users to create games and play games created by other users. The title has a large range of games appreciated by players all over the world.

Role-playing games are a solid entertainment source that allows players to take on different roles and lead interesting lives. Gamers who enjoy roleplaying games on Roblox must try the games in the list below.

5 best roleplay games on Roblox in 2021

1. Kingdom Life II

Image via KrazyDav LapisGaming (YouTube)

This role-playing game is the most medieval game on Roblox. Players can play as humans and other creatures like elves, fairies, dragons, etc.

Players get a choice between player versus player (PvP) or role-playing modes. In the PvP mode, players battle to eliminate each other. The role-playing experience is the opposite. This gives players two distinct ways to experience this game.

2. Robloxaville

Image via The Sanchez Family - Gaming and Vlogs (YouTube)

Players can lead a simple life in the suburbs in this role-playing game. One must engage in a variety of activities and take on different occupations to play the game.

Money is earned by receiving donations from other players who purchase fruits and fish. Players can then utilize this money to buy a house, a car, etc., and play the game.

3. Roblox High School

Image via TheHealthyCow (YouTube)

In this game, players role-play as a person from a high-school. The character can be anyone from the principal to students.

There are eight teams in this game: principal, teachers/staff, freshmen, sophomores, juniors, seniors, cheerleaders, and athletes. Players explore the map and earn money to buy property.

4. Welcome to Bloxburg

Image via Ant (YouTube)

Roblox gamers who enjoy The Sims will also appreciate this life-simulation title. This is an open-world game where players explore the fictional city of Bloxburg.

These games allow players to build their own houses. But to do so, one needs to accumulate credit. So, the game provides 12 types of jobs that players can complete to earn money.

5. Medieval Roleplay

Image via Medieval Role Play (YouTube)

Players who enjoy medieval fantasy games will love playing this title. Players get a choice of class ranging from peasants to kings. The goal is to experience life in medieval times.

Among the many interesting aspects of this game are amulets that players can use to harness magic powers. The title also offers other excellent items that players can use to enhance their gaming experience.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. It is an individual's choice to play one or the other title according to their preference.