Roblox players have near limitless options when it comes to selecting gear, but there are some melee weapons that simply have to be recognized.

There are so many different pieces of weapon, armor, and cosmetic items for players to chose from in Roblox. Roblox has everything from complete outfits, to cool looking hats, to pairs of wings that players can wear.

However, when it comes to melee gear, there are some truly epic items that can be acquired from the Avatar Shop.

This article will be showcasing five of the best melee weapons in Roblox that can be obtained from the Avatar Shop, which include epic swords, a steampunk themed gauntlet, and more.

5 best pieces of melee gear in Roblox

#5 - ROBLOX Classic Brigand's Sword

The ROBLOX Classic Brigand's Sword gear piece from the Roblox Avatar Shop. (Image via Roblox.com)

This classic sword allows players to both dominate duels and show off to friends. The Roblox Classic Brigand's sword has a special lunge attack move, which players can use to do extra damage from a further range.

Since this was the first gear piece ever published in Roblox, it simply had to be included on this list for homage sake.

#4 - Riot Shield and Billy Club Set

The Riot Shield and Billy Club Set gear pieces from the Roblox Avatar Shop. (Image via Roblox.com)

Roblox players will be fully equipped to enforce law and order with this Riot Shield and Billy Club combo. With this gear, players will be able to hunt down criminals and keep the civilians of the Roblox world safe.

This set also looks perfect for any players who are trying to roleplay as a police officer or law enforcement agent.

#3 - Golden Steampunk Gloves

The Golden Steampunk Gloves gear piece from the Roblox Avatar Shop. (Image via Roblox.com)

Who need to slash or shoot at their enemies, when they can punch instead! The Golden Steampunk Gloves match perfectly with most pieces of steampunk themed clothing in the game.

Not only do these gloves look cool, but they are also quite effective in combat. Punches done while using these gloves not only do decent damage, but will also knock enemies away.

#2 - Bat Scythe

The Bat Scythe gear piece from the Roblox Avatar Shop. (Image via Roblox.com)

This malevolent weapon is perfect for both aspiring vampire lords and evil magistrates. The Bat Scythe does some hefty damage, particularly with it's blood-red flames area of effect attack.

Roblox players who wield this weapon are also able to summon bats to help protect them in combat.

This gear piece would work perfect for a variety of more sinister themed outfit choices.

#1 - Crescendo, The Soul Eater

The Crescendo, The Soul Eater gear piece from the Roblox Avatar Shop. (Image via Roblox.com)

Crescendo, The Soul Eater is weapon that screams loud and in-charge. The Robux price tag on this epic sword is incredibly hefty, but the weapon simply looks so darn cool.

The art style of the sword would match perfectly with both heavily armored or dark leather outfit choices. This weapon could be wielded by an epic warlord or perhaps even a cursed assassin.

