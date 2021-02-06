Top 5 back accessories that look like wings in Roblox

Roblox players can get an assortment of unique and aesthetically pleasing back accessories that look like a pair of wings.

With all of the different customization options available in Roblox, players can make their avatars look like just about anything that they can imagine.

It is entirely possible to like a regal king, a stealthy assassin, or just a regular person.

One of the most essential customizable areas in terms of cosmetic appearance has to be back accessories. Instead of something like a boring cape or backpack, players can give their avatar a pair of wings.

This article showcases five of the best-looking back accessories that Roblox players can get from the Avatar Shop, including angel wings, fairy wings, and more.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects only the writer's opinion.

Five best Roblox back accessories that look like wings

#5 - Red Vampire Wings

The Red Vampire Wings back accessory from the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Red Vampire Wings are a perfect choice for an aspiring evil warlock, demon, or vampire lord. These wings are absolutely menacing but still maintain a sort of charismatic charm to them.

The red and black color tones here blend perfectly together to make a pretty stunning piece. These wings will definitely make Roblox players stand out in a crowd and turn a few heads in the process.

#4 - Dark Wings of the Guardian

The Dark Wings of the Guardian back accessory from the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

Following a similar theme to the previous entry, the Dark Wings of the Guardian captures an overall dark and unholy aesthetic.

When many people close their eyes and imagine a pair of wings, they likely imagine a pair of all-white angelic feathers. This back accessory turns that whole idea on its head.

This pair of wings would be great for someone looking for a fallen angel vibe.

#3 - Butterfly Fairy Wings

The Butterfly Fairy Wings back accessory from the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

Fairy wings are an absolute classic, and this creator did a fantastic job of bringing them to life in the world of Roblox.

With the Butterfly Fairy Wings, players can appear like guardians of the forest, enchanted elves, or something of that sort.

This is a beautiful piece, and Roblox players would likely not be disappointed by choosing to wear them.

#2 - Gamer Wings

The Gamer Wings back accessory from the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Gamer Wings look stunning and would be an exceptional choice to wear by any Roblox player.

The color scheme is very reminiscent of the one used for many top gaming computers, mouses, and accessories.

Overall, the art is excellent, and this back accessory is one that is worth picking up. Gamers can purchase these wings for a relatively low amount of Robux to boot!

#1 - Sparkling Angel Wings

The Sparkling Angel Wings back accessory from the Roblox Avatar Shop (Image via Roblox.com)

The Sparkling Angel Wings are an exceptional take on the classic concept of angel wings. They are large, full of feathers, and heavenly white.

This pair of wings would work perfectly for any heaven or angel-themed full outfit but could also be used with just about any set of clothes.

