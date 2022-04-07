3 easy ways to get Robux in Roblox

While most games on Roblox tend to be free-to-play, most of them offer in-app purchases. These purchases cannot be made using real money as the platform forbids its developers from doing so on their platform to avoid creating a highly cluttered payment gateway.

To help their developers earn money and simultaneously avoid cluttering their payment gateway, the creators invented their in-game currency, i.e., Robux.

Robux can be bought in exchange for real money and used for all purchases in any game. The developers receive the Robux fans spend on their accounts, which they can again exchange for real money. Read on to find some easy ways to get your hands on some Robux.

How to earn free Robux in Roblox?

1) The Roblox Affiliate Program

As the name suggests, like every affiliate program, members of the program are awarded for onboarding new players on their platform. The commission every affiliate receives is a certain proportion of the purchases the newly onboarded player makes on the platform.

This includes all purchases that use Robux, from purchasing a game to all in-app purchases in free games.

2) Roblox Premium

Roblox Premium is a subscription-based model that is more cost-efficient than buying Robux outright. For example, if one buys Robux directly, then a $4.99 purchase will get you 400 Robux. A $4.99 subscription will get you 450 Robux along with a host of additional perks and benefits.

Similarly, a $19.99 purchase of Robux nets 1700 Robux, while the subscription of the exact cost nets the user with 2200 Robux. Higher subscriptions have a more significant difference between the cost of the subscription and the cost of the Robux at the retail price.

Developer Exchange, Bonus Accessories, Membership Gear, and many other perks also become available to members at various membership tiers.

3) Creating a Game

Creating a game is easier than ever using Roblox. It also happens to be the most lucrative method to earn Robux. All registered users of the platform can create a game and publish it to other users.

The game's rights will be shared with the parent corporation as per their policy at creation. However, all the Robux spent by users in your game will be credited directly to your account.

Creating a game can be the source of both real money and Robux, as the user can decide how much of the Robux he wants to convert to real money or keep for in-game use.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar