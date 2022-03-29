5 best starter pets on Roblox Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me! is unique in the way it handles pets. There aren’t stats associated with pets, and no one battles. They’re ultimately there to have and show off. It’s understandable why it’s one of the most popular games on Roblox.

However, pets do have rarities and trade value. As a new player, this can be a lot to take in, but there are several pets in Adopt Me! that are great for showing players the ropes. Either they teach the player about the trade community, game mechanics, or just popular to have stored away.

Here are five of the best starter pets in Adopt Me! reasonably easy to obtain or trade for:

Roblox: 5 of the best starter pets in Adopt Me! to obtain

1) Otter

The Otter is a cute, goofy-looking pet that many Adopt Me! players love having. It’s one of four commons that can hatch from a Cracked Egg, which is the cheapest egg to purchase at 350 Bucks.

Another cool aspect of the Otter is it doesn’t take very long to raise because it’s only a common pet. The Otter’s neon and mega neon versions glow from their feet, tail, and nose.

2) Buffalo

The Buffalo is another pet that players will see all over Adopt Me! and for good reasons: it’s plump and adorable. Like Otter, Buffalo also hatches from a Cracked Egg. And since it’s common, there’s a really good chance of obtaining it. When it becomes neon or mega neon, its horns, nose, feet, and tiny tail glow.

3) Bullfrog

Woodland Eggs are the newest eggs released for Adopt Me! in March 2022. It’s a limited edition, replacing the Mythic Eggs, which aren’t returning. They’re a bit more expensive than Cracked Eggs, costing 750 Bucks, but can hatch into a green-colored Bullfrog.

This is a great opportunity for players to learn how to save Bucks in Roblox Adopt Me! and see it pay off. And since the Bullfrog is a common rarity pet, there’s a really good chance you’ll get it. As a neon or mega neon, his stripes and belly glow.

4) Dragon

Dragons are one of several legendary rarity pets. The reason it shows up here is:

it can hatch from a Cracked Egg these are relatively easy to trade for.

Roblox Adopt Me! players generally trade-off their Dragons for other rare pets. As a neon or mega neon, their horns, wings, and feet glow. While Dragons can hatch from Cracked Eggs, there’s a higher chance with Pet Eggs.

5) Unicorn

Among the five Roblox Adopt Me! Pets listed here, Unicorns are seemingly the hardest pets to obtain but are out of reach. This should be a new player’s first big goal.

The reason being is Unicorns are an excellent way to obtain other legendary pets. Unicorns also hatch from the cheapest eggs: Cracked Eggs. Their mane, tail, feet, and horn glows as a neon or mega neon.

