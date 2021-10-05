What is the hardest pet to get in Roblox Adopt Me?

With so many pets to collect in Roblox Adopt Me!, it can be a completionist’s dream to get the hardest ones in the game. The good news is adopting these pets is just a matter of having the money to buy eggs. The bad news is that the pet may have an extremely low drop chance.

Toughest pet to acquire in Roblox Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me! has some rare pets (image by Roblox Corporation)

To make it easier, unobtainable pets have been excluded (though there is still a way to get them). The pets in this article can be obtained by any player. It should also be pointed out that rarity does not necessarily mean hard.

Golden pets and Diamond pets

Golden eggs hatch into griffins, dragons, or unicorns. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

By far the hardest pets to acquire in Roblox Adopt Me are those from Golden and Diamond Eggs. This is because they cannot be bought from vendors, players, or even the Robux store. Both eggs are obtained from Star Rewards.

When players log into Roblox Adopt Me, they can collect a small amount of in-game Bucks. It increases with consecutive logins and therefore incentivizes the process.

However, the further the login streak is, the sooner players are rewarded with rare items and Stars.

Diamond dragons turn dark blue at night. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Once players have collected 660 Stars, they get a Golden Egg. Their Star counter resets and the login streak starts again. However, the next time they collect 660 Stars, they are instead rewarded with a Diamond Egg.

It then resets back to a Golden Egg and the process starts over. This can be done multiple times, jumping back and forth between the eggs.

Cracking open a Golden Egg or Diamond Egg is guaranteed to provide one of three pets: colored, gold or diamond (depending on the egg which is opened).

Players can get a Golden Griffin, Golden Dragon or Golden Unicorn from Golden Eggs, and the diamond variants from Diamond Eggs. Unsurprisingly, all of them belong to Legendary rarity.

The difficulty stems from how long it takes to collect 660 Stars. It can take months just to collect that many, not to mention opening multiple eggs.

That is why it’s so important to keep a login streak going. More importantly, the longer the login streak is, the more Stars are rewarded.

Acquiring unobtainable pets

Frost Fury can't be bought, but still traded. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Second to diamond and golden pets are event pets. Roblox Adopt Me! runs special events, usually revolving around a theme which sticks around for a limited time, like the Christmas Egg or Aussie Egg.

Once the event or theme is over, pets released specifically for those events typically cannot be bought and become some of the rarest pets around.

However, there is still hope. Most unobtainable pets can still be acquired. In order to do so, players have to find those who are willing to trade.

