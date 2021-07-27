Top 5 rarest pets in Roblox Adopt Me!

Adopt Me is a Roblox game where players can hatch and care for all kinds of animals.

There are common animals like cats and dogs. Then there are mythical and rare creatures such as unicorns and dragons. It truly gives Roblox players a variety of animals to collect.

The rarest of the rare in Adopt Me are always on the radar of Roblox players. They are incredibly hard to come by, either hatching from Eggs at an extremely low rate or really only being obtainable by trading with someone who already has it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 rarest Roblox Adopt Me pets

5) Frost Fury

This special edition Dragon pet was released during the 2020 Winter Holiday event. It was available for purchase for 800 Robux. Being no longer obtainable automatically puts it into the conversation of being a rare Adopt Me pet in Roblox.

4) Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo was once obtainable in Roblox Adopt Me. It is a legendary pet that players could ride and even fly with. Players were able to talk to Scooby-Doo in-game, go find his collar, and play with him. Growing him into adulthood gained a permanent pet accessory.

3) Evil Unicorn

Holiday event pets will always be the rarest in Roblox Adopt Me, as they are no longer available. The Evil Unicorn is so cool. In the 2019 Halloween event, players could obtain this legendary pet for 108,000 candy corns. Now, the second recoloring of the unicorn pet can only be traded for.

2) Bat Dragon

The Bat Dragon pet was also a part of the 2019 Halloween event in Roblox Adopt Me. This pet has a bat face and body with the wings of a dragon. It even comes with cute orange horns on its head. The Bat Dragon even has exclusive tricks known as Twirl Around and Triple Flip.

1) Monkey King

The Monkey King is the rarest of all Roblox Adopt Me pets. The 2020 Monkey Fairground event introduced this pet. Players could purchase monkey boxes in hopes of getting the right special toy. Three staff ingredients were required for the Monkey King, which the drops for were extremely low.

