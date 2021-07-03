How to redeem Roblox Adopt Me Promo Codes

Promo codes are a way for Roblox Adopt Me players to obtain free in-game items.

These codes can provide you and your friends with a variety of things in Roblox Adopt Me. Free bucks could be the prize. You can obtain items for decoration or use. You could even get a free pet to raise.

All of this depends on the availability of active promo codes. At any time, a promo code can become active, and you can get a hold of whatever reward it provides.

Roblox: How redeem promo codes in Adopt Me

Image via Roblox Corporation

Redeeming promo codes in Roblox Adopt me is a very simple process. First and foremost, you need to have an active Roblox Adopt Me account that you are playing on for the reward to be placed.

After ensuring that are eligible for the reward, you can input the code and reap its benefits. Just go into Roblox Adopt and take a look at the in-game screen.

There is an icon that resembles the Twitter logo on the right side of the screen. Click on that to open a new window. In that window there will be a blank area where you can type.

Image via Roblox Corporation

Type in or copy paste the promo code from the internet. There is a submit button near the area where you place the Roblox Adopt Me promo codes.

Hit Submit and the code will be activated. If they have expired, you will be informed that the code redemption was not successful. Otherwise, players will be told it went through successfully.

Image via Roblox Corporation

Go into your inventory or check your Bucks within Roblox Adopt Me depending on the type of code you use. You should see an increase in Bucks, a new pet in your inventory or any new items the code may have provided.

Codes are typically set for a limited amount of time. If you see one or are given one, don't be afraid to jump into Roblox Adopt Me and see if you can redeem it. The worst that can happen is that it has expired.

