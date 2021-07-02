Top 5 Roblox YouTubers (July 2021)

While Roblox might seem like a smaller game compared to the likes of Minecraft and Fortnite, it has a massive player base and created stars on YouTube.

In this day and age, just about anything can be found on YouTube. It has been used for years as a platform for content creators of all kinds, especially those in the gaming industry.

Roblox has found its own little spotlight on the once upload-only, now live stream-friendly YouTube. There are some YouTubers with millions of subscribers and views.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Roblox YouTubers in July of 2021

#5 - Poke

Poke takes Roblox and puts his own spin on it. This YouTuber plays the game, but delivers videos in stories and his story-based uploads are enough to keep any viewer hooked, especially kids that enjoy the game. His child-friendly channel is definitely one to watch.

#4 - HyperPlays

HyperPlays is a bit of a different Roblox YouTuber. While he does the typical Let's Plays that others do, he also shows off some great in-game cinematics. His editing makes it look like a movie or television show at times. Having said that, kid-friendly is the name of the game and the production is wonderful.

#3 - Sketch

Sketch uploads Roblox content from all corners of the game. He showcases a variety of modes with hilarious commentary behind it. Everything Sketch does is in good fun and kids find it hilarious.

He has made a solid name for himself in the Roblox YouTube community.

#2 - Flamingo

Flamingo focuses on the fun of Roblox. He simply jumps into a variety of games, has a blast, and posts the videos on YouTube. The channel has over 9 million subscribers and even more in terms of views.

Flamingo uploads quite frequently so for anyone looking to enjoy some Roblox content, they'll love the channel.

#1 - Denis

Denis is where parents can find the most kid-friendly Roblox content. This is your best option for a channel where you'll feel comfortable with all of the content published for your kid to watch.

While he is currently publishing Minecraft content, a dive into his extensive Roblox library is always available.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul