What are the 5 best Roblox games? (July 2021)

Roblox has thousands of different games, all with different styles of play for its fan base.

Truly, if there is a certain game-type, whether a simulator, an FPS, or an RPG, Roblox players will find exactly what they are looking for within the list of servers in the game.

There are some extremely popular games that have loads of players within it and as the years go by, Roblox just gets better and better. In July of 2021, here are the five best games to play.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five best Roblox games in July 2021

#5 - Vehicle Simulator

Image via Roblox Corporation

Vehicle Simulator has been touted as one of the best Roblox games for mobile players. It is a racing game with some pretty large open world areas that players can cruise through.

Winning races earns rewards that can be used to purchase better cars and it truly puts driving skills to the test.

#4 - Hide and Seek Extreme

Image via Roblox Corporation

The name of this Roblox game is pretty self-explanatory. There isn't much to it other than jumping in and playing it. The game has accrued over 1 billion visits since its creation and for good reason.

There is no better way to get used to the world of Roblox than running around, hiding, and seeking.

#3 - Phantom Forces

Image via Roblox Corporation

Phantom Forces is an incredible first-person shooter within Roblox. The gameplay is unlike any other Roblox game as rewards and rank increases are conferred by eliminating other players.

It is arguably the best FPS in the game, with a wide range of weapons that completely overhaul the experience.

#2 - Theme Park Tycoon 2

Image via Roblox Corporation

The sequel to one of the most popular Roblox games ever is Theme Park Tycoon 2. Upon loading in, players are presented with a plot of land where they get to create an eccentric theme park.

The goal is to build a park, increase attendance, and make it a successful place where people want to play.

#1 - Jailbreak

Image via Roblox Corporation

Jailbreak allows Roblox players to take on the role of either a criminal or police officer. As a criminal, the goal is to escape the prison while the role of a police officer involves preventing any escapes.

This is like a GTA equivalent within the game and is definitely worth trying out.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul