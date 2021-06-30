How to add friends on Roblox

Roblox is a great way to experience multiplayer games for the first time and make a few friends.

The entire game is always expanding. Developers can go in and create their own modes that range from first-person shooters and survival games all the way to restaurant simulators and lifestyle RPGs.

What makes those various modes even more enjoyable is playing with some friends. If players are looking for new friends or have invited some friends to play Roblox for the first time, they are going to need to know how to add them.

Adding friends in Roblox

Image via Roblox Corporation

There are a few different ways that Roblox players can send a friend request. Log in to the Roblox account on the official website. From there, click the three bars symbol at the top left.

This opens the side menu. There is an option labeled "Friends." Click on that and it will bring up a search function. This is where players will search for a username. If they know their friends' usernames, they can look for them here.

Image via Roblox Corporation

When their profile image appears, click the "Add Friend" button. This will send them a friend request. In the same "Friends" area, requests will appear that can be accepted or declined.

While inside of a Roblox game, players can send a friend request to someone they met who they'd like to be friends with. Go the game menu and click the "Players" tab. All of the players in that current game will be shown.

To the far right of their username will be a familiar "Add Friend" button. Simply click on that and a friend request will be automatically sent to that player to either accept or decline.

Image via Roblox Corporation

This works exactly the same on mobile devices, but rather than clicking on options with a mouse cursor, players will tap them with their finger on the screen. The main difference is that the three bars become a "More" button at the bottom of the screen.

Users can search and send friend requests to specific usernames all the same or add individuals while in the middle of a Roblox game. Get to adding and make a good group of friends to enjoy playing with.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod