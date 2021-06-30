How to download Roblox on iOS and Android mobile devices (June 2021)

Roblox is a massively popular game that can be played on a variety of devices.

It is not just found on PC. Players can take Roblox on the go by downloading the game on iOS and Android devices such as tablets and smart phones. This capability has expanded the player base a ton.

Users from across many different platforms can play, create, and enjoy the worlds found within Roblox. Of course, with mobile devices, players will need to make sure they know how to download it and that they meet the system requirements.

Downloading Roblox for iOS and Android devices

The system requirements for Roblox on iOS and Android devices aren't too crazy. People with devices that are a bit older will still be able to download and take advantage of the craziness that is Roblox.

Here are the minimum system requirements for both types of mobile operating systems:

Apple iOS : iPad 2, iPhone 4s, iPod Touch 5th Generation, iOS 9

: iPad 2, iPhone 4s, iPod Touch 5th Generation, iOS 9 Android: Android OS 5.0

These are pretty are pretty dated operating requirements in terms of how fast technology moves along. iOS 9 was released in 2015 while Android OS 5.0 was made available in 2014.

Now, actually downloading the game if players' system is capable of playing it is simple. Head to either the App store for iOS or the Google Play store for Android devices.

Click the Install button in the respective application store and the process should begin. Roblox will be installed on the device and available to play after the process is finished.

Open up the Roblox application on the device and it will ask players to either log in with an existing account or give the option of creating a new account. Do either of those and users can begin playing.

Just like the PC version, Roblox mobile players can select a ton of different developed games to play. Just choose one, let it download, and enjoy playing Roblox.

