Roblox is a game produced and published by Roblox Corporation. It is an MMO (Massively Multiplayer online) Sandbox video game. The game can be played on PC, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android devices. Players can be part of a virtual world by choosing and customizing an online avatar for themselves, traverse an open world, communicate with a tonne of other online players, and a lot more.

Players can visit different places, some provided by the game itself, others created by users. Roblox enables players to purchase a building and decorate it whichever way they like. If they don’t like a building or simply want to destroy it, they can do so and rebuild it however they want.

This article will focus on the 5 best games like Roblox for Android devices that players can download.

Also read: Is the Travis Scott Fortnite Skin returning in Season 7?

5 Games Like Roblox for Android

1) Minecraft

Minecraft is a famous world-building game (Image via apkpure.com)

Minecraft is one of the most well-known and most played games when it comes to the world-building sandbox-themed genre of games. Minecraft allows players to craft various objects, travel the world, collect resources, and engage in warfare with enemies.

Minecraft also provides a multiplayer mode where players can design and share different maps to play in.

2) Cubic castles

Cubic Castles allow players travel a massive open world (Image via apkpure.com)

Cubic castle is another Sandbox video game that permits players to build in a 3D game world with the help of cubes. Players can get started by picking and customizing their online avatar and once they are inside the game world, they can socialize with other online players or visit their areas to gather resources or assist them in building different things.

Similar to “Roblox,” Cubic Castles also lets players investigate a massive open world and shape the cubes to build and develop whatever they desire.

3) The Blockheads

The Blockheads (Image via apkpure.com)

The Blockheads is a 2D block-based game set in a constantly changing procedurally created world. Players drop in the shoes of characters known as "Blockheads" that can build as well as destroy blocks and craft materials to produce striking structures. Players can also choose to explore mountains, deserts, oceans, and underground caves throughout various weather conditions and seasons.

4) Minetest

Minetest has a huge map(Image via apkpure.com)

Another great alternative to Roblox is Minetest. It is an excellent game that allows players to play one of the several games already on offer, modify the available games to their preference or design their own game and relish it with other players online. Minetest has huge maps that are 62000×62000 blocks in size, and players can even dig up to 31000 blocks down or build 31000 blocks up, and design their maps.

5) Growtopia

Growtopia takes place in a fantasy world(Image via apkpure.com)

Growtopia is a 2D multiplayer adventure that grants players the choice to develop, play, trade, and explore with their friends.

The game takes place in a fantasy world called Growtopia that is jam packed with thousands of other players from around the globe. In Growtopia, players can design their imaginary world with the help of various objects and accessories. They can produce their music and exchange it for money with other players. This is another great alternative to Roblox and runs very smoothly on Android devices as well.

Also read: 5 GTA San Andreas characters who only appear once and were never seen again

Edited by Nikhil Vinod