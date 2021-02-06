Roblox is an online gaming platform where players all over the world can connect and play. Roblox also gives budding game developers a chance to show off their creativity.

Players can enjoy a wide variety of games on Roblox. If they are in search of games that can be accessed free of cost, the list below will help them choose the best one.

5 best free Roblox games

#1 - Ghost Simulator

Image via NZXT_WAFFLES

This is a role-playing Roblox game where players have to get rid of ghosts. Players will also get a chance to explore the various environments and biomes that the game offers.

While some ghosts are easy to capture, some can be quite stubborn and powerful. Players can earn rewards by completing the various quests offered by the title.

Download it here.

#2 - Theme Park Tycoon 2

Image via ImaFlyNmidget

As the name suggests, players can build their very own theme park in this Roblox game. Players can design an exciting roller coaster and include various rides in their park.

There are many options for decorations. Players can decorate the park and wander around it. Players have the liberty to invite their friends and enjoy the title together.

Download it here.

#3 - Natural Disaster Survival

Image via DarkAltrax

This Roblox game has been around for quite some time and has not lost its charm. Like the name of the game implies, players will have to face a wide range of disasters and survive them.

Players only get 20 seconds to prepare for the oncoming disaster. The game chooses a random map at the beginning of the game out of the 16 maps available.

Download it here.

#4 - Murder Mystery 2

Image via Gamer Chad

Players will be reminded of their childhood memories while playing this Roblox game. The game has three types of characters: Innocents, Murderer, and Sheriff.

Innocents will have to guess who the Murderer is and hide to ensure safety. The Murderer have to kill the Innocent. The Sheriff has the job of defeating the Murderer.

Download it here.

#5 - Jailbreak

Image via NapkinNate

Players will have to escape a prison in this game. They can choose to be the criminal or the officer.

If they are the officer, their job will not be escape jail but to stop the prisoner from escaping. Since this title is an open-world Roblox game, players can have fun exploring the city.

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

