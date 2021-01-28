Roblox offers a wide variety of games, ranging from horror-themed titles to action-packed shooting games. It also allows players to create and publish their own games.

5 best Roblox shooting games

#1 - Phantom Forces

This title is a first-person shooting game that offers seven unique game modes. These game modes include Kill Confirmed, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, etc.

In this title, there are 13 locations for players to choose from. The thrilling 16v16 battles can be played with the variety of weapons offered by the title.

#2 - Notoriety

Like Phantom Forces, this game is also a first-person shooter. Players are required to pull off heists that range from bank robberies to uncovering secrets of the criminal underworld.

All gamepass heists are unlocked and can be enjoyed by players who have Roblox premium. There game allows for a maximum of 130 players at a time.

#3 - Military Combat Tycoon

Players can build a military base from scratch in this Roblox title. The game provides a good arsenal of weapons to destroy enemies.

The higher the number of kills, the greater the access to vehicles like tanks and helicopters. Players can gradually increase the size of their base as the game progresses.

#4 - Arsenal

This Roblox game is inspired by the Arms Race game mode from the popular shooting game, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. Arsenal also has many game modes, like Standard, Gun Rotation, Randomize, etc.

Unlike the other gun games on the list, this game does not have a serious tone. Players are not limited to guns and can use weapons like swords, flamethrowers, etc.

#5 - Counter Blox

Players will not take much time to realize that this Roblox game is heavily influenced by Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The game offers exciting 5v5 team matches.

Players also have the opportunity to earn in-game money by defeating enemies and completing the game's objectives. The money can be used to purchase gears, weapons, etc.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

