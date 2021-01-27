Roblox is an online video game platform that offers a wide range of games to its players. Story games in Roblox are those with a "good" or "bad" ending.

Roblox story games are mainly horror games and suspense games. Players are tasked with one main objective throughout the game.

5 best Roblox story games in 2021

#1 - Roses

Image via Adam Hughes (YouTube)

This Roblox title follows a person’s disappearance. Players will have to find this person in a terrifying asylum filled with mysteries and secrets.

The game is appreciated for its great graphics and detailed backdrop. Set in the spooky 1940s, this game has three chapters, where players will get a playtime of about 25 minutes.

2. Super Paper Roblox

Image via Guy Monochrome (YouTube)

This game allows players to enjoy some classic heroes vs villains action. The objective is to collect seven magical scissors.

With good graphics and a vibrant backdrop, this Roblox title will definitely cheer up players on gloomy days. There can't be over 10 players in the game.

3. Dead Silence

Image via Faded Gaming (YouTube)

This is a fan-favorite murder mystery Roblox game. The game has action, violence, and jump scares.

This game is inspired by the popular movie Dead Silence and has a chilling story. Players will have to work out the mystery revolving around the brutal murder and death of Mary Shaw.

#4 - Alone In a Dark House

Image via Gamer M8 (YouTube)

This title follows an investigator who travels to a small town to solve a vehicle murder case. While solving the mystery, players will learn disturbing facts about a family involved in the case.

The game was created nearly seven years ago and has over 40.6 million visits. A maximum of 30 players can enjoy Alone in a Dark House at the same time.

#5 - Contamination Remastered

Image via Reezgo (YouTube)

Contamination was probably the first Roblox story game to get a lot of attention. The remastered version of the zombie game definitely did justice to the original.

The game's story is about a bunch of employees who got locked inside a genetic research institution. The institution is gradually getting filled with toxic liquid. What follows is a game of survival.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

