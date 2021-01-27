Roblox offers a wide variety of games with Lego-inspired characters. This program also gives players the option to create and publish their own games that others can play on the platform.

While most Roblox games do not come with controller support, there are a select few games on the platform that allow this feature. The following list will help players select the best ones.

Also read: 5 best Roblox story games in 2021

5 best Roblox games with controller support

1. Reason 2 Die

Image via Godenot (YouTube)

This is a zombie survival game that players can enjoy with their friends on Roblox

The zombies will disturb the players and hinder them from completing the various tasks assigned by the game. There can be a total of 10 people in one match.

Download it from here.

2. Phantom Forces

Advertisement

Image via Geeky Sports (YouTube)

This title is a first-person shooting game that offers seven unique game modes. These game modes include Kill Confirmed, Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, etc.

In this title, there are 13 different locations that players will have an opportunity to play in. The thrilling 16 vs. 16 battles can be played with the variety of weapons offered by the title.

Download it from here.

3. Dragon Ball Z Final Stand

Image via iBeMaine (YouTube)

Players who loved watching Dragon Ball Z will be thrilled to play this game. This title is an open-world, role-playing game, where players have the liberty of creating their own characters.

Advertisement

One can complete various quests and battle creatures for earning Zeni. Even though this game has stopped being updated, players will surely have a good time playing the title.

Download it from here.

4. Notoriety

Image via MooseCraft Roblox (YouTube)

Like Phantom Forces, this game is also a first-person shooter title. Players are required to pull off various heists, ranging from bank robbery to uncovering secrets of the criminal underworld.

Gamepass heists are unlocked and can be enjoyed by players who have Roblox Premium. There can be a maximum of 130 players at one point in time in this title.

Download it from here.

5. Angels Fifteen

Image via goodtyepoffman (YouTube)

Players get the chance to engage in aerial battles as they ride a fighter jet in this title. This Roblox game also gives its players the chance to upgrade their planes from time-to-time.

Advertisement

Players can strive to be the best fighter pilot in the game. This title has also garnered positive responses from fans who appreciate the range of functionalities.

Download it from here.

Also read: 5 best Roblox games to play with friends in 2021