How to download Roblox on PC (June 2021)

Roblox has a massive player base that keeps going, even into the summer of 2021.

The game was initially released in 2006 and hasn't slowed down since. It experiences more innovation within its servers than ever before. This makes newer players eager to dive in.

For those looking to give Roblox a spin for the first time or even revisit the game after a bit of a vacation, it is essential to know how to get a hold of it. Luckily, downloading Roblox for PC is easy.

Roblox is a free-to-play game

Image via Roblox Corporation

The creation aspect of it gives players options for fun simulations, first-person shooters, and even roleplaying. All of this can be done with a simple download.

First, take a look at the minimum system requirements to make sure the PC is capable of downloading Roblox:

PC/Windows : Windows 7

: Windows 7 Graphics Card : DirectX 9 and Shader Model 2.0

: DirectX 9 and Shader Model 2.0 Processor : 1.6 GHz

: 1.6 GHz RAM : 1 GB

: 1 GB Storage Space: 20 Mb

If the computer meets those requirements, open up an internet browser and go to the Roblox website. If the player has a previous account, click login at the top right. Otherwise, fill out the information to register.

Image via Roblox Corporation

After logging in or signing up, the website will redirect to a list of game modes that have been created and are available to play. Select any single one that looks interesting.

Click the green play button, and a popup will appear. Click "Download and Install Roblox." Once the download has been completed, open the downloaded file if the computer does not do it automatically.

Image via Roblox Corporation

Choose to install the Roblox file. Depending on the internet speed, the download may be rapid or take some time. Once the installation is done, go back to the website and select any game to play.

Edited by Srijan Sen