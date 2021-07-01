How to join a specific game in Roblox

Roblox has a vast catalog of games and modes for players to jump back and forth from.

There are city-based RPGs, first-person shooters, sports simulations, tycoon-style modes, and so much more that can be found within the ever-expanding host known as Roblox.

While many players have a few favorite game types, there are those who have a specific server they spend the majority of their time in. If players want to find a certain server, they're going to need to know how.

How to join a specific game mode or server in Roblox

Image via Roblox Corporation

There are multiple ways to join a game of Roblox. The first is to simply got to the Discover page and select one of the many games available from different genre and popularity lists.

In addition, Roblox players can search for the name of a game or server in the Search bar at the top of the page. This is one way to join a specific game, if the player knows what it is exactly called.

Image via Roblox Corporation

Players can also add a game to their Favorites to be able to return to it whenever they want without having to search for it again. Just go to a game's details page and click on the star icon. This will Favorite it.

For further specificity, some Roblox games and servers have their very own links. Just paste these into a web browser and it will automatically open Roblox to that game mode.

These are often used for private or VIP servers where random public players are not capable of viewing or even joining. This is the most surefire way for players to get into a specific Roblox game.

Image via Roblox Corporation

The last way to join a specific Roblox game is if players have friends playing in that server. They are able to join any friend's game if they have the "Join In-game" setting enabled.

Just look for that friend on the Friends List and select "Join Game" in their profile page. Of course, the joining player will need the necessary permissions to enter the game. If it is private and a player isn't allowed in, unfortunately they will be blocked from joining.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod