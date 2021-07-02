Top 5 hats to use in Roblox

Roblox is similar to many other games in that players can deck out their characters with loads of cosmetics.

One of the more popular categories of items is the hat, a hugely popular piece of clothing within Roblox that fetch tons of Robux. It is incredible how important hats are to some players.

The hat accessory contains everything that sits on a player's head, meaning all hats in Roblox aren't necessarily hats. There are hoods, crowns, and more that users lose their minds over.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five best hats in Roblox

5) Domino Crown

There are only 16 known copies of this item (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Domino Crown was first made available in Roblox on June 5th, 2007. It also was available as a prize in the Domino Rally Building Contest.

Anyone who has this knows it is one of the best hats to use in the game. There are only 16 known copies of it, showing a seasoned player whenever it appears.

4) Valkyrie Helm

The piercing wings and the cool blue make it a calming yet intimidating piece of headwear (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Valkyrie Helm is just plain awesome. It is a replica of a helmet worn by the valkyries of Norse mythology.

The piercing wings and the cool blue make it a calming yet intimidating piece of headwear. Many user-made advertisements in Roblox showcased this hat because of how cool it is.

3) Dominus Vespertilio

The best part about it is the menacing green lightning style designs across it (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Dominus Vespertilio hat is a mysterious piece of clothing. This accessory is a hood with rings coming out of the sides and bat wings out of the back.

The best part about it is the menacing green lightning style designs across it. This is definitely a hat that fans need to show off if they have it.

2) Bighead

(Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Bighead hat is one of the most iconic accessories in all of Roblox. It is a giant smiley face head that resembles a LEGO.

Only the realest of the real Roblox players have Bighead. This is definitely a hat to use and get their hands on if it ever comes back into the shop.

1) The Classic ROBLOX Fedora

If gamers have it, they must flaunt it and show how suave they can be (Image via Roblox Corporation)

The Classic ROBLOX Fedora is so simple yet so fantastic. It only cost 900 Robux before it was given a limited status.

In the various gangster, criminal, or really any sort of RPG games, the Fedora is a perfect fit. If gamers have it, they must flaunt it and show how suave they can be.

Edited by Ravi Iyer