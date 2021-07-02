Top 5 role-playing games in Roblox (July 2021)

Role-playing games are extremely popular and have entered the forefront of Roblox content.

While Roblox delivers a handful of experiences, such as FPS and simulation games, it is safe to say that role-playing games are among the most played and most liked.

Nothing beats creating one's own character, giving it a narrative, and playing that story out in a fantasy land. Roblox does an incredible job allowing players to do that.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinion of the writer.

5 best Roblox role-playing games in July 2021

#5 - Neverland Lagoon

Neverland Lagoon is a fantasy RPG in Roblox where players can create a character, fly all over, and become a variety of creatures. This game truly lets them be whatever they want to be.

Collecting gold and discovering secrets is the main objective, but everything else is up to the players. They can even swim around as a mermaid.

#4 - Swordburst 2

This Roblox RPG includes a massive world where players can defeat enemies, gather loot, and level up. There are a ton of areas to explore and bosses to beat to open up the world.

Players can group up to excel in this RPG where they get a sword that can vanquish anybody.

#3 - Warrior Cats: Ultimate Edition

Warrior Cats is an immersive feline experience within Roblox. A tough landscape must be conquered by a character - a cat, as other feline opponents attempt to do the same as they are controlled by other competitors. It can be action-packed and relaxing, depending on the journey players wish to take.

#2 - Anomic

Anomic is a GTA-style RPG in Roblox. Players are thrust into the Nevada desert in the 90s. It is up to them to decide how to lead their life. Players can become officers of the law, drive a truck, own a business, or do a handful of nefarious things to earn money. There is no shortage of choices.

#1 - Infinity RPG

Infinity RPG is the ultimate fantasy role-playing game in Roblox. Players must fight off evil monsters, travel the various realms, and earn experience to become the best warrior there is.

The bosses get harder and harder as leveling up one's character is truly necessary. Once players embark on these adventures, they won't be able to stop grinding.

