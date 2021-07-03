Is Roblox's Adopt Me safe for your children to play?

Adopt Me is arguably the most popular game in Roblox with millions of children having played it. When it comes to Roblox's various games, it is important for parents to know exactly what their kids will be doing. If you are a parent, just know that Adopt Me isn't a brutal FPS or horror game like so many on the platform.

Instead, Adopt Me is a relaxing game where players can own different pets, care for them, dress them up, trade them with friends, and simply enjoy the wonders of owning a pet.

Roblox: Is Adopt Me safe for children?

Image via Roblox Corporation

The cute and cuddly aesthetic of Roblox's Adopt Me makes it an extremely popular choice for younger players in the game. Adopt Me has grown exponentially and that does not appear to be slowing down.

If you find your child playing Adopt Me, know that it is mostly safe, but be sure to discuss some of the more important things that can cause them harm within this Roblox simulation.

I have serious concerns about the safe guarding on @Roblox and @PlayAdoptMe after a second incident with my son. It shouldn't be possible for young children to be duped into giving away hard earned prizes to random strangers for nothing. Not good enough. — Jon Coello (@joncoello) May 8, 2021

With any Roblox game, there are ways to purchase in-game items with real money. Keep your financial information safe to prevent any sort of abuse if you don't trust your kid with that kind of thing.

As well, not every portion of online play can be moderated by Roblox. That is even true in the kid-friendly confines of Adopt Me. There may be some harsher individuals that they run into.

On top of that, scams are a big problem in the Adopt Me community of Roblox. Children are easily taken advantage of, unfortunately, because they are kind-hearted, well-meaning little humans.

GUYS DONT TRUST USER rainierprime IN ROBLOX HE SCAMMED ME HE SAID “trafing godly knife for adopt me pers” SO I TRADED HIM ALL MY AFOPT ME ITEMS AND TOLD HIM TO JOIN ME I WATED FOR 10 MINUTES AND HE UNFRIENDED ME stay safe there kids😍😍😍#adoptmetrade #mm2trading #mm2 #scammer — swaggy (@Swaggypersonxox) May 28, 2021

If your child gets a rare pet in their inventory, beware of those who may offer them incredible items or pets for their recently obtained rare one. They could very well give up their rare pet only to receive nothing in return.

Overall, Roblox's Adopt Me is considered safe for kids. Make sure their account has their proper age, as it limits chat capabilities for those under 13. The social game is a fun way for them to learn about the responsibilities of pet ownership.

