What's the rarest pet in Roblox Adopt Me?

Adopt Me is one of the most popular games to be played within Roblox.

The roleplaying games allow players to adopt pets and virtually take care of them. They can be dressed, the house can be decorated, and you can even interact with friends and their pets.

It even allows you to trade some of your virtual pets. This comes in handy if you are looking for the rarest Adopt Me pets in Roblox. The rarest pet is something all players want to get their hands on, but probably never will.

The rarest Adopt Me pet in Roblox

Image via Roblox Corporation

The rarest pet in Roblox's Adopt Me game is hands down the Monkey King. It is a limited Legendary tier pet that is impossible to obtain at this current point in time. Roblox is expected to release it or allow it to be adopted in the future.

In 2020, during the Roblox Monkey Fairground event, players were able to purchase Monkey boxes. The loot is random from these boxes, but can provide the items required to produce special edition monkey pets.

Without trading for them, it costs a minimum of 585 Robux to obtain the necessary items. A normal monkey and three Staff Ingredients were required, this usually meant spending much more Robux than the minimum amount.

That is because a Staff Ingredient only had a 5% chance of being the loot gained from purchasing a Premium Monkey box so calling this Adopt Me Roblox pet 'rare' is an understatement.

The Monkey King is a prime item of Roblox, it is a tanned yellow monkey clad in gold and red armor. It is inspired by the Chinese legend of Sun Wukong, with the mythical figure also wearing a golden crown with feathers coming out of it.

If players are lucky enough to obtain one in Roblox, they can get it with a Neon or Mega Neon appearance. The Neon Monkey King has its staff, helmet feathers, and sleeves all glowing a light blue color.

The Mega Neon Monkey King, on the other hand, has its staff, helmet feathers, and sleeves fading back and forth between all of the colors of the rainbow.

Players will more than likely trade their entire Roblox Adopt Me inventory for the Monkey King.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul