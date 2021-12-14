List of Roblox Adopt Me! pet values (December 2021)

When it comes to pets in Roblox Adopt Me!, they don’t have any application other than being cute. Roblox Adopt Me! isn’t about stats, it’s entirely cosmetic.
That doesn’t stop the pets from having values in Roblox Adopt Me! Naturally, players turn to trading within the game. To ensure your next trade is as close to equal in value, here’s the value of every pet in Roblox Adopt Me!
Roblox Adopt Me!: The value of every pet
Common pet values
This is the smallest category of pets in Roblox Adopt Me!, and there are 14 pets altogether:
- Bandicoot – 1.5
- Buffalo – 2
- Chicken – 3
- Dog / Cat – 1
- Ground Sloth – 1.5
- Otter – 1
- Robin – 2.5
- Stingray – 2
- Tazmanian Tiger – 2
- Walrus – 4
- Wolpertinger – 4
Uncommon pet values
Uncommon pets for Roblox Adopt Me! are largely limited in nature. Rather than numerical values, and due to these pets and their limited natures, items close in value are listed.
Consider carefully the items you had over in Roblox Adopt Me! because they have their own values.
- Bat – Eco Blue Reusable Bottle Backpack
- Black Panther – Blue Skateboard
- Blue Dog – Farm Egg
- Capybara – Pumpkin Stroller
- Chocolate Labrador – Antenna
- Dingo – Blueberry Pie
- Drake – Festive Holly Propeller
- Fennec Fox – Beluga Badge
- Glyptodon – Stegosaurus
- Meerkat – Diamond Egg
- Pet Rock – Unavailable
- Pink Cat – Crocodile
- Puma – WDC Badge
- Silly Duck – Heart Plushie
- Snow Cat – Pogo Stick
- Snowman – Hypnotic Frisby
- Stegosaurus – Eco Green Vine Barrette
- Triceratops – Rubber Chicken Rattle
- Wild Boar – Levitation Potion
- Wolf – Watermelon Backpack
Rare pet values
Every rare pet in Roblox Adopt Me!, all 35 and counting:
- Australian Kelpie – 4
- Beaver – 3
- Brown Bear – 7
- Bunny – 2
- Cow – 11
- Dilophosaurus – 3
- Elephant – 13
- Elf Shrew – 5
- Emu – 4
- Hyena – 9
- Lynx – 4
- Monkey – 4
- Musk Ox -3
- Narwhal – 3
- Ox – 3
- Pig – 6
- Polar Bear – 5
- Pterodactyl – 3
- Rabbit – 3
- Rat – 3
- Reindeer – 4
- Rhino – 6
- Seahorse – 3
- Snow Puma – 3
- Swan – 5
- Wooly Mammoth – 3
Ultra Rare pet values
Pets in Roblox Adopt Me! come in a variety of colors. Values are split amongst three categories: Normal, Neon, and Mega Neon.
- Albino Bat – 0.75 / 3 / 9.75
- Arctic Fox – 1.7 / 6.8 / 26.2
- Black Panther – 0.85 / 3.4 / 13.6
- Brown Bear – 2.15 / 8.6 / 34.4
- Business Monkey – 0.6 / 2.25 / 9
- Butterfly – 0.1 / 0.35 / 1.4
- Capybara – 0.5 / 1.8 / 7.2
- Chicken – 0.6 / 2.9 / 9.6
- Cow – 2.7 / 10.8 / 43.4
- Crocodile – 3 / 12 / 48
- Dalmatian – 7 / 28.1 / 112.4
- Drake – 0.35 / 1.5 / 6
- Elephant – 3.5 / 14.1 / 56.4
- Flamingo – 7.5 / 30 / 120.15
- Frog – 0.1 / 0.45 / 1.75
- Hedgehog – 12.75 / 51.1 / 204.5
- Hyena – 2.5 / 10 / 40.2
- Koala – 0.15 / 0.6 / 2.5
- Lamb – 0.4 / 1.6 / 6.4
- Lion – 7.25 / 29 / 116
- Llama – 2.35 / 9 / 34.95
- Meerkat – 2.25 / 9 / 36
- Pig – 1.95 / 7.8 / 31.2
- Platypus – 2.45 / 9.75 / 39.6
- Polar Bear – 1.3 / 5.2 / 20.8
- Red Squirrel – 0.4 / 1.25 / 5
- Reindeer – 0.2 / 1 / 4
- Rhino – 1.9 / 7.5 / 30
- Shrew – 2.4 / 9.6 / 38.4
- Silly Duck – 0.7 / 2.8 / 11.4
- Swan – 1.1 / 4.4 / 18
- Toy Monkey – 0.75 / 3.05 / 12.1
- Turkey – 2.85 / 11.6 / 47.05
- Wild Boar – 0.9 / 3.8 / 15.2
- Wolf – 0.1 / 0.4 / 1.5
- Zombie Buffalo – 2.65 / 10.6 / 42.4
Legendary pet values
Every Legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me!, which is the the most valuable category:
- Albino Monkey – 5.75 / 23.5 / 93
- Arctic Reindeer – 7.75 / 31 / 124.2
- Axolotl – 0.65 / 2.6 / 9.4
- Bat Dragon – 100 or more / 400 / 1,600
- Blue Dog – 5.25 / 21.2 / 84.8
- Cerberus – 0.55 / 2.3 / 9
- Cobra – 0.35 / 1.5 / 6
- Crow – 16.25 / 65 / 260.2
- Diamond Dragon – 1 / 4 / 16.2
- Diamond Griffin – 0.6 / 2.3 / 9.1
- Diamond Lady Bug -2 / 8 / 32
- Diamond Unicorn – 1.75 / 7 / 28
- Dodo – 1.4 / 5.4 / 22.4
- Dragon – 0.8 / 3.2 / 12.8
- Evil Unicorn – 17.25 / 67.5 / 276.25
- Frost – 35 / 135 / 540
- Frost Fury – 2.5 / 10 / 40
- Ghost Dragon – 7.55 / 30.25 / 133 or more
- Giraffe – 62.5 / 250 / 1,000
- Gold Dragon – 0.6 / 2.25 / 9
- Gold Griffin – 0.35 / 1.45 / 5.7
- Gold Mummy Cat – 1.15 / 4.6 / 18.4
- Gold Penguin – 1.1 / 4.4 / 17.6
- Gold Unicorn – 0.9 / 3.8 / 15.2
- Golden Lady Bug – 0.85 / 3.4 / 13.6
- Golden Rat – 1.25 / 5 / 20
- Goldhorn – 1.35 / 5.4 / 21.6
- Griffin – 0.25 / 1.2 / 4.5
- Hedgehog – 12.75 / 51.1 / 204.5
- Kangaroo – 2.85 / 11.4 / 45.5
- King Bee – 1 / 3.9 / 15.8
- King Monkey – 8.75 / 35 / 140
- Kitsune – 0.45 / 1.8 / 7.2
- Lion Guardian – 0.7 / 2.8 / 11.4
- Ninja Monkey – 1.15 / 4.6 / 18.4
- Octopus – 1.2 / 4.8 / 19.2
- Owl – 25 / 100 / 400
- Parrot – 20.75 / 83 / 332
- Peacock – 0.5 / 2 / 8
- Phoenix – 1.8 / 7.5 / 30
- Pink Cat – 2.75 / 11 / 44.2
- Queen Bee – 2.6 / 10.4 / 42
- Robodog – 0.4 / 1.6 / 6.4
- Shadow Dragon – 125 or more / 500 / 2,000
- Shark – 1.3 / 5.2 / 20.8
- Skele Rex – 2.25 / 9 / 36
- Snow Owl – 1.45 / 5.8 / 23.2
- Steel Ox – 0.15 / 0.6 / 2.5
- T-Rex – 1.55 / 6.4 / 24.8
- Turtle – 3.5 / 13 / 52.25
- Unicorn – 1 / 4.2 / 16.8
Also ReadArticle Continues below
And there’s the value for every pet in Roblox Adopt Me! The next time you play, visit this list to ensure players aren’t cheating you. It should be noted that the values in Roblox Adopt Me! can fluctuate over time.