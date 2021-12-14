List of Roblox Adopt Me! pet values (December 2021)

When it comes to pets in Roblox Adopt Me!, they don’t have any application other than being cute. Roblox Adopt Me! isn’t about stats, it’s entirely cosmetic.

That doesn’t stop the pets from having values in Roblox Adopt Me! Naturally, players turn to trading within the game. To ensure your next trade is as close to equal in value, here’s the value of every pet in Roblox Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me!: The value of every pet

Common pet values

This is the smallest category of pets in Roblox Adopt Me!, and there are 14 pets altogether:

Bandicoot – 1.5

– 1.5 Buffalo – 2

– 2 Chicken – 3

– 3 Dog / Cat – 1

– 1 Ground Sloth – 1.5

– 1.5 Otter – 1

– 1 Robin – 2.5

– 2.5 Stingray – 2

– 2 Tazmanian Tiger – 2

– 2 Walrus – 4

– 4 Wolpertinger – 4

Uncommon pet values

Uncommon pets for Roblox Adopt Me! are largely limited in nature. Rather than numerical values, and due to these pets and their limited natures, items close in value are listed.

Consider carefully the items you had over in Roblox Adopt Me! because they have their own values.

Bat – Eco Blue Reusable Bottle Backpack

– Eco Blue Reusable Bottle Backpack Black Panther – Blue Skateboard

– Blue Skateboard Blue Dog – Farm Egg

– Farm Egg Capybara – Pumpkin Stroller

– Pumpkin Stroller Chocolate Labrador – Antenna

– Antenna Dingo – Blueberry Pie

– Blueberry Pie Drake – Festive Holly Propeller

– Festive Holly Propeller Fennec Fox – Beluga Badge

– Beluga Badge Glyptodon – Stegosaurus

– Stegosaurus Meerkat – Diamond Egg

– Diamond Egg Pet Rock – Unavailable

– Unavailable Pink Cat – Crocodile

– Crocodile Puma – WDC Badge

– WDC Badge Silly Duck – Heart Plushie

– Heart Plushie Snow Cat – Pogo Stick

– Pogo Stick Snowman – Hypnotic Frisby

– Hypnotic Frisby Stegosaurus – Eco Green Vine Barrette

– Eco Green Vine Barrette Triceratops – Rubber Chicken Rattle

– Rubber Chicken Rattle Wild Boar – Levitation Potion

– Levitation Potion Wolf – Watermelon Backpack

Rare pet values

Every rare pet in Roblox Adopt Me!, all 35 and counting:

Australian Kelpie – 4

– 4 Beaver – 3

– 3 Brown Bear – 7

– 7 Bunny – 2

– 2 Cow – 11

– 11 Dilophosaurus – 3

– 3 Elephant – 13

– 13 Elf Shrew – 5

– 5 Emu – 4

– 4 Hyena – 9

– 9 Lynx – 4

– 4 Monkey – 4

– 4 Musk Ox -3

Ox -3 Narwhal – 3

– 3 Ox – 3

– 3 Pig – 6

– 6 Polar Bear – 5

– 5 Pterodactyl – 3

– 3 Rabbit – 3

– 3 Rat – 3

– 3 Reindeer – 4

– 4 Rhino – 6

– 6 Seahorse – 3

– 3 Snow Puma – 3

– 3 Swan – 5

– 5 Wooly Mammoth – 3

Ultra Rare pet values

Pets in Roblox Adopt Me! come in a variety of colors. Values are split amongst three categories: Normal, Neon, and Mega Neon.

Albino Bat – 0.75 / 3 / 9.75

– 0.75 / 3 / 9.75 Arctic Fox – 1.7 / 6.8 / 26.2

– 1.7 / 6.8 / 26.2 Black Panther – 0.85 / 3.4 / 13.6

– 0.85 / 3.4 / 13.6 Brown Bear – 2.15 / 8.6 / 34.4

– 2.15 / 8.6 / 34.4 Business Monkey – 0.6 / 2.25 / 9

– 0.6 / 2.25 / 9 Butterfly – 0.1 / 0.35 / 1.4

– 0.1 / 0.35 / 1.4 Capybara – 0.5 / 1.8 / 7.2

– 0.5 / 1.8 / 7.2 Chicken – 0.6 / 2.9 / 9.6

– 0.6 / 2.9 / 9.6 Cow – 2.7 / 10.8 / 43.4

– 2.7 / 10.8 / 43.4 Crocodile – 3 / 12 / 48

– 3 / 12 / 48 Dalmatian – 7 / 28.1 / 112.4

– 7 / 28.1 / 112.4 Drake – 0.35 / 1.5 / 6

– 0.35 / 1.5 / 6 Elephant – 3.5 / 14.1 / 56.4

– 3.5 / 14.1 / 56.4 Flamingo – 7.5 / 30 / 120.15

– 7.5 / 30 / 120.15 Frog – 0.1 / 0.45 / 1.75

– 0.1 / 0.45 / 1.75 Hedgehog – 12.75 / 51.1 / 204.5

– 12.75 / 51.1 / 204.5 Hyena – 2.5 / 10 / 40.2

– 2.5 / 10 / 40.2 Koala – 0.15 / 0.6 / 2.5

– 0.15 / 0.6 / 2.5 Lamb – 0.4 / 1.6 / 6.4

– 0.4 / 1.6 / 6.4 Lion – 7.25 / 29 / 116

– 7.25 / 29 / 116 Llama – 2.35 / 9 / 34.95

– 2.35 / 9 / 34.95 Meerkat – 2.25 / 9 / 36

– 2.25 / 9 / 36 Pig – 1.95 / 7.8 / 31.2

– 1.95 / 7.8 / 31.2 Platypus – 2.45 / 9.75 / 39.6

– 2.45 / 9.75 / 39.6 Polar Bear – 1.3 / 5.2 / 20.8

– 1.3 / 5.2 / 20.8 Red Squirrel – 0.4 / 1.25 / 5

– 0.4 / 1.25 / 5 Reindeer – 0.2 / 1 / 4

– 0.2 / 1 / 4 Rhino – 1.9 / 7.5 / 30

– 1.9 / 7.5 / 30 Shrew – 2.4 / 9.6 / 38.4

– 2.4 / 9.6 / 38.4 Silly Duck – 0.7 / 2.8 / 11.4

– 0.7 / 2.8 / 11.4 Swan – 1.1 / 4.4 / 18

– 1.1 / 4.4 / 18 Toy Monkey – 0.75 / 3.05 / 12.1

– 0.75 / 3.05 / 12.1 Turkey – 2.85 / 11.6 / 47.05

– 2.85 / 11.6 / 47.05 Wild Boar – 0.9 / 3.8 / 15.2

– 0.9 / 3.8 / 15.2 Wolf – 0.1 / 0.4 / 1.5

– 0.1 / 0.4 / 1.5 Zombie Buffalo – 2.65 / 10.6 / 42.4

Legendary pet values

Every Legendary pet in Roblox Adopt Me!, which is the the most valuable category:

Albino Monkey – 5.75 / 23.5 / 93

– 5.75 / 23.5 / 93 Arctic Reindeer – 7.75 / 31 / 124.2

– 7.75 / 31 / 124.2 Axolotl – 0.65 / 2.6 / 9.4

– 0.65 / 2.6 / 9.4 Bat Dragon – 100 or more / 400 / 1,600

– 100 or more / 400 / 1,600 Blue Dog – 5.25 / 21.2 / 84.8

– 5.25 / 21.2 / 84.8 Cerberus – 0.55 / 2.3 / 9

– 0.55 / 2.3 / 9 Cobra – 0.35 / 1.5 / 6

– 0.35 / 1.5 / 6 Crow – 16.25 / 65 / 260.2

– 16.25 / 65 / 260.2 Diamond Dragon – 1 / 4 / 16.2

– 1 / 4 / 16.2 Diamond Griffin – 0.6 / 2.3 / 9.1

– 0.6 / 2.3 / 9.1 Diamond Lady Bug -2 / 8 / 32

-2 / 8 / 32 Diamond Unicorn – 1.75 / 7 / 28

– 1.75 / 7 / 28 Dodo – 1.4 / 5.4 / 22.4

– 1.4 / 5.4 / 22.4 Dragon – 0.8 / 3.2 / 12.8

– 0.8 / 3.2 / 12.8 Evil Unicorn – 17.25 / 67.5 / 276.25

– 17.25 / 67.5 / 276.25 Frost – 35 / 135 / 540

– 35 / 135 / 540 Frost Fury – 2.5 / 10 / 40

– 2.5 / 10 / 40 Ghost Dragon – 7.55 / 30.25 / 133 or more

– 7.55 / 30.25 / 133 or more Giraffe – 62.5 / 250 / 1,000

– 62.5 / 250 / 1,000 Gold Dragon – 0.6 / 2.25 / 9

– 0.6 / 2.25 / 9 Gold Griffin – 0.35 / 1.45 / 5.7

– 0.35 / 1.45 / 5.7 Gold Mummy Cat – 1.15 / 4.6 / 18.4

– 1.15 / 4.6 / 18.4 Gold Penguin – 1.1 / 4.4 / 17.6

– 1.1 / 4.4 / 17.6 Gold Unicorn – 0.9 / 3.8 / 15.2

– 0.9 / 3.8 / 15.2 Golden Lady Bug – 0.85 / 3.4 / 13.6

– 0.85 / 3.4 / 13.6 Golden Rat – 1.25 / 5 / 20

– 1.25 / 5 / 20 Goldhorn – 1.35 / 5.4 / 21.6

– 1.35 / 5.4 / 21.6 Griffin – 0.25 / 1.2 / 4.5

– 0.25 / 1.2 / 4.5 Hedgehog – 12.75 / 51.1 / 204.5

– 12.75 / 51.1 / 204.5 Kangaroo – 2.85 / 11.4 / 45.5

– 2.85 / 11.4 / 45.5 King Bee – 1 / 3.9 / 15.8

– 1 / 3.9 / 15.8 King Monkey – 8.75 / 35 / 140

– 8.75 / 35 / 140 Kitsune – 0.45 / 1.8 / 7.2

– 0.45 / 1.8 / 7.2 Lion Guardian – 0.7 / 2.8 / 11.4

– 0.7 / 2.8 / 11.4 Ninja Monkey – 1.15 / 4.6 / 18.4

– 1.15 / 4.6 / 18.4 Octopus – 1.2 / 4.8 / 19.2

– 1.2 / 4.8 / 19.2 Owl – 25 / 100 / 400

– 25 / 100 / 400 Parrot – 20.75 / 83 / 332

– 20.75 / 83 / 332 Peacock – 0.5 / 2 / 8

– 0.5 / 2 / 8 Phoenix – 1.8 / 7.5 / 30

– 1.8 / 7.5 / 30 Pink Cat – 2.75 / 11 / 44.2

– 2.75 / 11 / 44.2 Queen Bee – 2.6 / 10.4 / 42

– 2.6 / 10.4 / 42 Robodog – 0.4 / 1.6 / 6.4

– 0.4 / 1.6 / 6.4 Shadow Dragon – 125 or more / 500 / 2,000

– 125 or more / 500 / 2,000 Shark – 1.3 / 5.2 / 20.8

– 1.3 / 5.2 / 20.8 Skele Rex – 2.25 / 9 / 36

– 2.25 / 9 / 36 Snow Owl – 1.45 / 5.8 / 23.2

– 1.45 / 5.8 / 23.2 Steel Ox – 0.15 / 0.6 / 2.5

– 0.15 / 0.6 / 2.5 T-Rex – 1.55 / 6.4 / 24.8

– 1.55 / 6.4 / 24.8 Turtle – 3.5 / 13 / 52.25

– 3.5 / 13 / 52.25 Unicorn – 1 / 4.2 / 16.8

And there’s the value for every pet in Roblox Adopt Me! The next time you play, visit this list to ensure players aren’t cheating you. It should be noted that the values in Roblox Adopt Me! can fluctuate over time.

Edited by Ravi Iyer