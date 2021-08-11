How to get a Butterfly Pet in Roblox Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me is one of the most popular games on the platform, allowing players to obtain and care for a variety of pets.

These pets come in many different forms. There the classic dogs and cats, along with some more mythical creatures such as dragons and unicorns. Roblox Adopt Me really lets you live our your pet adoption fantasies.

One that has caught the eyes of Roblox players recently is the butterfly. Fans of the game want to know how to get their hands on one of the more majestic animals in Adopt Me.

Roblox: How to get a butterfly pet in Adopt Me

The 2021 Uplift Butterfly is the only butterfly pet to ever enter Roblox Adopt Me at this time. It was added on July 14, 2021 to celebrate the game's 4th birthday, giving players something special to obtain.

Roblox players could obtain the butterfly with 1,500 in-game Bucks, rather than Robux bought with real money. This meant that many more players could own one if they wanted.

From the day it released through July 22, 2021, Adopt Me players could acquire the 2021 Uplift Butterfly. After that day, it was no longer available for purchase to Roblox Adopt Me players.

So, how do you get one now that it is no longer available? Well, any player who did obtain one got to keep theirs and can take care of their 2021 Uplift Butterfly for the rest of their Adopt Me life.

This means you will have to trade in order to get a 2021 Uplift Butterfly of your own. If you missed out, find one of the many people in the game with one and offer them something even better.

The butterfly pet in Roblox Adopt Me has a glowing white essence around its outer lines. It also learns a handful of tricks:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

As the seventh bug pet, and the first butterfly, in Roblox Adopt Me, you are going to have to give up some pretty rare pets if you want to trade with a player that didn't miss out.

