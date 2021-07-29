How to get the Bees Blaster cannon in Roblox Adopt Me!

The Bees Blaster cannon was added to Adopt Me in Roblox on July 15, 2021.

It may sound like a weapon, but Adopt Me isn't some sort of FPS or survival game. It is a game about collecting various pets, caring for them, and even trading them with other players.

Instead, the Bees Blaster is a nerf-style cannon in Roblox. It is considered a legendary toy in Adopt Me and can only be obtained one way. This makes it untradeable, unlike other Adopt Me items.

Roblox Adopt Me: How to get the Bees Blaster

The Bees Blaster isn't just in Roblox' Adopt Me. It is a real life NERF X weapon, known as the Adopt Me Blaster in stores.

It is only obtainable by purchasing a NERF X Adopt me Blaster. A code is provided in the box that players can redeem in-game. Just go to roblox.com/toys to enter the code and receive the blaster.

Just preordered 2 of the Nerf X Adopt Me Bee Blasters @PlayAdoptMe my son is gonna be super excited. — ꧁𝑀𝑜𝑜𝑚𝑖𝑒꧂ (@TheHonuOhana) July 28, 2021

The NERF X Adopt Me blaster is a lever action nerf gun that shoots foam darts. It will not be available to everyone until August, but will be in stores worldwide afterwards. Places like Walmart, Target, GameStop, and Amazon are the best bets.

The price tag appears to be $50 in most areas of the world. That seems to fit with the normal price of special edition NERF X blasters. This Roblox inspired one is worth it for Adopt Me players.

I just received my Adopt Me Bees Blaster in the mail!!YAY!!😁@PlayAdoptMe pic.twitter.com/xUr473Xank — Farah (@farahplayz) July 28, 2021

Once obtained in Roblox, the Bees Blaster shoots out Honey Candy, which is non-tradeable, just like the gun. Players have to retrieve the Honey Candy after they shoot it to put it back in the inventory.

This is the fifth legendary toy in Roblox Adopt Me and the only item in the game that requires a code to obtain it. When August arrives, be sure to get a NERF X Adopt Me Blaster, find the code, and acquire the same in the game.

