How many pets are there in Roblox Adopt Me!

Pets are the number one collectible in the popular game Roblox Adopt Me.

The entire premise is to obtain the best and rarest pets that you can find to either take care of, show off, or trade for another pet that you just have to get your hands on.

There are loads of pets in Roblox Adopt Me, meaning there is something for everyone. As of August 2021, there are over 100 pets that are obtainable within the game.

All of the pets in Roblox Adopt Me! (August 2021)

A Unicorn in Adopt Me. (Image via Roblox Corporation)

Over the lifespan of Roblox Adopt Me, there have been plenty of pets for players to collect. Some are available through the common means of hatching an egg, while others are only obtainable via special in-game events.

Here is a list of all Roblox Adopt Me pets by rarity:

Event

Scoob

Pumpkin

2D Kitty

Common

Buffalo

Cat

Dog

Otter

Chicken

Robin

Bandicoot

Chick

Tasmanian Tiger

Ground Sloth

Stingray

Wolpertinger

Uncommon

Blue Dog

Chocolate Labrador

Fennec Fox

Pink Cat

Puma

Snow Cat

Meerkat

Wild Boar

Black Panther

Capybara

Silly Duck

Drake

Wolf

Dingo

Pet Rock

Triceratops

Stegosaurus

Glyptodon

Bat

Snowman

Crab

Dolphin

2021 Uplift Butterfly

Kirin

Rare

Beaver

Rabbit

Elephant

Hyena

Bunny

Snow Puma

Brown Bear

Australian Kelpie

Cow

Pig

Swan

Polar Bear

Reindeer

Shrew

Rat

Emu

Rhino

Woolly Mammoth

Dilophosaurus

Pterodactyl

Musk Ox

Lynx

Ox

Narwhal

Seahorse

Merhorse

Sasquatch

Ultra-Rare

Flamingo

Horse

Lion

Red Panda

Shiba Inu

Penguin

Crocodile

Platypus

Sloth

Zombie Buffalo

Bee

Turkey

Llama

Arctic Fox

Hedgehog

Dalmatian

Panda

Koala

Frog

Ginger Cat

Toucan

Starfish

Business Monkey

Toy Monkey

Sabertooth

Deinonychus

Albino Bat

Ghost Bunny

Yeti

Lunar Ox

Ladybug

Clownfish

Lamb

Red Squirrel

Hydra

Wyvern

Legendary

Dragon

Giraffe

Griffin

Unicorn

Golden Penguin

Parrot

Shadow Dragon

Bat Dragon

King Bee

Queen Bee

Owl

Crow

Frost Dragon

Arctic Reindeer

Turtle

Kangaroo

Golden Unicorn

Golden Griffin

Golden Dragon

Diamond Unicorn

Diamond Griffin

Diamond Dragon

Albino Monkey

Monkey King

Ninja Monkey

Kitsune

Evil Unicorn

Golden Rat

Dodo

T-Rex

Skele-Rex

Cerberus

Robo Dog

Snow Owl

Frost Fury

Guardian Lion

Metal Ox

Golden Ladybug

Diamond Ladybug

Peacock

Octopus

Shark

Cobra

Goldhorn

Phoenix

That makes it a total of 147 pets in Roblox Adopt Me. The ones that are italicized are not available through hatching Eggs. More than likely, you will need to trade with another player if you want to obtain one.

