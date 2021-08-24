How many pets are there in Roblox Adopt Me!

Pets are the number one collectible in the popular game Roblox Adopt Me.
The entire premise is to obtain the best and rarest pets that you can find to either take care of, show off, or trade for another pet that you just have to get your hands on.
There are loads of pets in Roblox Adopt Me, meaning there is something for everyone. As of August 2021, there are over 100 pets that are obtainable within the game.
All of the pets in Roblox Adopt Me! (August 2021)
Over the lifespan of Roblox Adopt Me, there have been plenty of pets for players to collect. Some are available through the common means of hatching an egg, while others are only obtainable via special in-game events.
Here is a list of all Roblox Adopt Me pets by rarity:
Event
- Scoob
- Pumpkin
- 2D Kitty
Common
- Buffalo
- Cat
- Dog
- Otter
- Chicken
- Robin
- Bandicoot
- Chick
- Tasmanian Tiger
- Ground Sloth
- Stingray
- Wolpertinger
Uncommon
- Blue Dog
- Chocolate Labrador
- Fennec Fox
- Pink Cat
- Puma
- Snow Cat
- Meerkat
- Wild Boar
- Black Panther
- Capybara
- Silly Duck
- Drake
- Wolf
- Dingo
- Pet Rock
- Triceratops
- Stegosaurus
- Glyptodon
- Bat
- Snowman
- Crab
- Dolphin
- 2021 Uplift Butterfly
- Kirin
Rare
- Beaver
- Rabbit
- Elephant
- Hyena
- Bunny
- Snow Puma
- Brown Bear
- Australian Kelpie
- Cow
- Pig
- Swan
- Polar Bear
- Reindeer
- Shrew
- Rat
- Emu
- Rhino
- Woolly Mammoth
- Dilophosaurus
- Pterodactyl
- Musk Ox
- Lynx
- Ox
- Narwhal
- Seahorse
- Merhorse
- Sasquatch
Ultra-Rare
- Flamingo
- Horse
- Lion
- Red Panda
- Shiba Inu
- Penguin
- Crocodile
- Platypus
- Sloth
- Zombie Buffalo
- Bee
- Turkey
- Llama
- Arctic Fox
- Hedgehog
- Dalmatian
- Panda
- Koala
- Frog
- Ginger Cat
- Toucan
- Starfish
- Business Monkey
- Toy Monkey
- Sabertooth
- Deinonychus
- Albino Bat
- Ghost Bunny
- Yeti
- Lunar Ox
- Ladybug
- Clownfish
- Lamb
- Red Squirrel
- Hydra
- Wyvern
Legendary
- Dragon
- Giraffe
- Griffin
- Unicorn
- Golden Penguin
- Parrot
- Shadow Dragon
- Bat Dragon
- King Bee
- Queen Bee
- Owl
- Crow
- Frost Dragon
- Arctic Reindeer
- Turtle
- Kangaroo
- Golden Unicorn
- Golden Griffin
- Golden Dragon
- Diamond Unicorn
- Diamond Griffin
- Diamond Dragon
- Albino Monkey
- Monkey King
- Ninja Monkey
- Kitsune
- Evil Unicorn
- Golden Rat
- Dodo
- T-Rex
- Skele-Rex
- Cerberus
- Robo Dog
- Snow Owl
- Frost Fury
- Guardian Lion
- Metal Ox
- Golden Ladybug
- Diamond Ladybug
- Peacock
- Octopus
- Shark
- Cobra
- Goldhorn
- Phoenix
That makes it a total of 147 pets in Roblox Adopt Me. The ones that are italicized are not available through hatching Eggs. More than likely, you will need to trade with another player if you want to obtain one.