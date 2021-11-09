Why you cannot win Robux playing Roblox games and how to avoid scams

When new Roblox players become acquainted with Roblox, typically young children, they will inevitably hear about Roblox’s premium currency: Robux. Only by spending real money, like a Roblox gift card, can Roblox players trade for Robux. It can then be used on various Roblox games.

Naturally, the question is then asked: Can you win Robux by playing Roblox games? Unfortunately, you cannot. Roblox is, first and foremost, a business. And the only way it makes money is through Robux.

What is Robux used for in Roblox?

Roblox can be a fantastic place to stretch out your imagination, whether it is by playing creative games or making your own. You can socialize with friends, try out difficult games, and just have a lot of fun. However, Robux can only enhance your experience if its used properly.

Players have their own avatars to customize. They can use various body parts, add hair, try other clothing, and add neat accessories. There are hundreds of accessories players can pick and choose free of charge, but there are also hundreds more that can be bought with Robux.

Trade in Robux for Jailbreak's Gamepass (Image via Jailbreak Wiki)

When it comes to Roblox games, the majority of what is available is free to play, like Jailbreak. You can hop into a game, play for a while, then leave without spending a single Robux. However, some games involve a one-time purchase.

Additionally, Roblox games can have in-game items and game passes for players to purchase extra goodies. It can be a simple cosmetic item unique to the game itself. With so many valuable items available, players should be on the lookout for Roblox scams.

What are Roblox scams?

The purpose of Roblox scams is to trick players into giving away their personal information. If a scammer gets a hold of your account information, they can log in and steal Robux, along with other valuable items.

The way that scams usually happen is by convincing players that Robux can be earned by playing the game. Additionally, a lot of scams take place through:

Fake websites

Emails

Sending links in messages

Free Robux streams

Phishing

Free Robux

Only buy Robux from Roblox (Image via Roblox)

The methods listed above have the potential to be very damaging. Even worse, they can allow hackers to pose as someone else in order to phish personal information from other players. The best way to avoid Roblox scams is to remember these tips:

You cannot get Robux for free.

Roblox never asks for account information.

Never click links, not even from friends.

Always buy Robux from Roblox’s official site.

Never trust a streamer who's claiming to give away free Robux.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

By following even a few of these steps, players can safeguard their own Roblox experience, as well as those of their friends.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan